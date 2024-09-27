Member Login
Home » Investing » Is the Worst Over for SSR Mining Stock?

Is the Worst Over for SSR Mining Stock?

SRR Mining stock has been rising higher after recent earnings performance that made a bit of a comeback. So is the worst over?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
todder holds a gold bar

Source: Getty Images

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) has had a bit of a roller-coaster ride this year. Year-to-date, the stock has seen ups and downs. But over the past month, it’s been regaining some ground. After facing pressures from rising costs and fluctuating gold prices earlier in the year, SSR Mining has stabilized, with recent gains suggesting that the worst could be behind it. Improving gold prices, coupled with the company’s focus on operational efficiency, might mean that SSR is poised for a more positive trajectory moving forward. So let’s take a look.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is a mid-tier gold-focused company with operations spanning across North and South America, as well as Turkey. What makes it stand out is its diversified portfolio of gold, silver, and copper mines. This helps spread out risk across different regions and commodities. The company has a solid track record of efficient mining operations, consistently delivering production at competitive costs. Its flagship projects, like the Marigold Mine in Nevada, continue to provide steady cash flow. Thus, SSR Mining is a reliable player in the precious metals space.

Beyond its strong production base, SSR Mining is known for its prudent financial management. It boasts a clean balance sheet, with low debt and a good chunk of cash reserves. This allows the company to invest in growth opportunities, whether through exploration or acquisitions. For investors, SSR Mining offers exposure to the upside potential of gold and silver, especially during periods of market uncertainty when precious metals tend to shine. All in all, it’s a solid choice for those looking to add a gold play to their portfolio without taking on excessive risk.

Onto earnings

SSR Mining recently reported its Q2 2024 earnings, and the results were solid but not overly surprising. The company posted revenue of $307.7 million, which marked a slight increase compared to the previous quarter. Its adjusted net income came in at $35.4 million, or $0.15 per share, which was in line with analyst expectations. A big factor was their steady gold production, which hit 198,000 ounces for the quarter, keeping them on track to meet their full-year guidance.

As for the market reaction, investors responded cautiously. While the earnings were stable, there wasn’t much in the way of exciting news to drive the stock higher. Shares of SSR Mining saw only a modest uptick after the release, reflecting the “steady as she goes” performance. Investors seem to be waiting for more significant developments or potential expansion news before getting too excited.

Still valuable

SSR Mining still offers value to investors, especially those looking for a stable dividend. With a forward annual dividend yield of 4.9%, it’s an attractive option for those seeking income in their portfolio. Despite recent challenges, including a quarterly earnings drop and declining revenue, SSR maintains a solid balance sheet. The company currently has $384.4 million in cash and a manageable debt load. Its current ratio of 3.5 indicates strong liquidity, meaning it has plenty of resources to cover short-term obligations.

While the company has faced profitability issues, reflected in a net loss and negative return on equity, SSR’s long-term potential remains tied to its production capabilities and the broader metals market. Investors looking at the current low share price might view this as a buying opportunity – particularly with a price-to-book ratio of just 0.4, signalling that SSR is undervalued compared to its assets. It’s a wait-and-see situation, but for dividend seekers and long-term holders, SSR could still be a valuable play.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best dividend income out there. But that doesn't mean these stocks have to be…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian banks have made millionaires time and time again. Not in a few years, mind you. But by investing long…

Read more »

stream movies at home
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Cogeco Stock for Its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When you're considering a long-term dividend stock, Cogeco looks like a great option. But is the 5% dividend yield enough?

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has hit an all-time high, hinting that investor optimism has returned. Here are the best stocks to ride…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While I can't simply hand over millions to retire today, I can certainly help set you up to retire early…

Read more »

A celebrity is photographed on a red carpet.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF a Millionaire Maker?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An Index ETF could certainly be a millionaire maker, but which one? Let's dive into one stellar option.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in September

| Puja Tayal

The TSX reached an all-time high in September, but these stocks continue to trade with caution, making them a buy…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cheap, high-growth stock is the best buy right now if you only have $1,000 to invest.

Read more »