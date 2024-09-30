3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Run

Investing and reinvesting dividends is one of the best and easiest ways to make more wealth. So here are three to get you started.

Leaving dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) long term can be like planting a money tree that keeps growing without anyone taxing your gains. When you reinvest dividends, those payouts buy more shares. And that means more future dividends, creating a snowball effect. Over time, that compounding can lead to significant growth, and since everything inside a TFSA is tax-free, your money grows even faster. It’s a smart, low-maintenance strategy for building wealth! So today, let’s look at three dividend stocks that can seriously add up.

Parkland

Parkland (TSX:PKI) is a top-notch choice for dividend investors looking for consistent income with potential for growth. With a forward annual dividend yield of 4%, it’s a solid payer, and the company has a history of maintaining attractive dividends over the years. Its payout ratio of 64.8% is sustainable, meaning it’s not overextending itself to pay dividends, leaving room for reinvestment and growth. Plus, Parkland’s scale, with over $30 billion in annual revenue, shows it’s a stable company in the energy space that’s weathered ups and downs.

What makes the international fuel distributor and retailer even more appealing is its resilience. While the stock is down 10.3% over the past year, the company’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, especially with its forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio at 9.9, suggesting it’s trading at a discount. Add in a history of solid cash flow and a decent balance sheet, and you’ve got a dividend stock that’s not just reliable for income but also has potential upside for patient investors. Reinvesting those dividends in your TFSA could pay off big in the long run!

Intact

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) stands out as a great dividend stock thanks to its steady performance and reliable payouts. With a forward annual dividend yield of 1.9% and a payout ratio of 40.7%, Intact delivers consistent income. All while maintaining plenty of room to grow. Its solid profitability, with a return on equity of 12.9%, highlights its effectiveness in managing operations and generating shareholder returns. Plus, the company’s strong cash flow, with $2.9 billion in operating cash flow, ensures it can comfortably continue to reward investors while reinvesting in its business.

What makes IFC even more appealing is its resilience and growth potential. The stock is up 26.7% over the past year, and with a forward P/E of 15.7, it’s still priced reasonably given its performance. Intact’s presence in the insurance industry, which tends to be a stable and essential service, adds another layer of security for long-term investors. By reinvesting those dividends in a TFSA, investors can enjoy compounding tax-free gains, making Intact a solid choice for both income and growth.

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a standout choice among dividend stocks, offering a forward annual dividend yield of 3.3%. This is ideal for those looking to generate a steady income while benefiting from the company’s solid track record. With a forward P/E ratio of 24.9, BAM is positioned for future growth, making it not just a reliable income generator but also a potential capital appreciation play. Plus, its 35.2% stock price increase over the past year shows how well it’s performing, even in uncertain market conditions.

What makes BAM particularly attractive is its ability to balance income and growth. All while maintaining strong management effectiveness, like a return on equity of 16.1%. Though its payout ratio is on the high side at 128.4%, the company’s global reach and diversified business model provide stability and opportunities for long-term growth. Reinvesting BAM’s dividends in your TFSA could help you maximize those compounding gains over time, making it a great pick for both income-focused and growth-oriented investors.