Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Buy: Constellation Software or Fairfax Financial?

Better Buy: Constellation Software or Fairfax Financial?

Both FFH and CSU stock offer compelling reasons to buy now. But which one comes out on top as the better buy?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Expensive stocks like Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) on the TSX may have high price tags, yet they can still be excellent buys. Strong long-term performance is especially key. Fairfax Financial, for instance, has seen its stock price rise over 40% year to date, and Constellation Software boasts a remarkable 10-year average annual return of about 35%. These stocks typically offer stable growth and solid management, making them attractive despite their upfront costs. In the long run, paying a premium often leads to premium returns! But which is the better buy?

CSU

Constellation Software (CSU) is a powerhouse in the tech world, known for acquiring and growing vertical market software companies. The company’s strength lies in its diversified portfolio of businesses. These cater to niche markets across various sectors. CSU’s business model focuses on acquiring smaller, mission-critical software firms and integrating them into its ecosystem, ensuring consistent cash flow and growth. This strategy has made it a long-standing favourite among investors looking for a stable, growth-oriented company on the TSX.

In its most recent earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, CSU posted impressive numbers, with revenue growth of 21% year over year to $2.47 billion. Net income surged by 71% to $177 million, or $8.35 per share, showing that the company continues to thrive even as it expands through strategic acquisitions. The company’s free cash flow available to shareholders also grew dramatically, reaching $182 million. A sharp increase from the previous year’s $14 million. These results underscore CSU’s ability to scale profitably while keeping its operations lean.

Valuation-wise, Constellation Software might appear expensive with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 104.95. Yet its forward P/E of 32.47 suggests investors are pricing in strong future earnings growth. Given CSU’s consistent ability to grow revenues and profits, combined with its effective acquisition strategy, it continues to be a compelling buy for long-term investors despite the high price tag.

FFH

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH) is a diversified financial services holding company primarily focused on property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Its business model emphasizes long-term value creation through strategic investments, such as its recent acquisition of controlling interest in Peak Achievement Athletics, the parent company of Bauer Hockey. This acquisition strengthens Fairfax’s position in the sports equipment sector. Thus showcasing its ability to diversify its portfolio and build on iconic brands, such as Bauer, which is synonymous with hockey worldwide.

Fairfax’s most recent earnings for Q2 2024 were impressive, with net earnings reaching $915.4 million, up from $734.4 million in Q2 2023. A large part of this growth was driven by a strong performance in its insurance operations, where adjusted operating income rose by 22.5% to $1.12 billion. The company also saw significant gains in its investment portfolio, with $241.6 million in net investment gains, primarily from equity positions. Fairfax continues to benefit from its underwriting profitability and disciplined investment strategy. This helped increase book value per share by 6% in the first half of 2024 to $979.63.

From a valuation perspective, Fairfax remains attractively priced despite its substantial growth. Its trailing P/E ratio is just 7.66, making it relatively undervalued compared to many peers. Additionally, Fairfax offers a forward annual dividend yield of 1.20%, making it appealing to income-focused investors. For those seeking a well-managed company with a diversified business model, growing earnings, and solid investment returns, Fairfax remains a compelling long-term buy.

Foolish takeaway

Both FFH and CSU offer compelling reasons to buy. Yet, it really depends on your investment style. Fairfax shines with its solid insurance operations, strong investment gains, and an attractive valuation with a P/E of just 7.66, making it a great option for value investors. However, Constellation Software continues to deliver impressive revenue growth and a strong acquisition strategy, though it comes with a higher price tag, reflected in its P/E of 104.95. If you’re looking for steady growth at a premium, CSU is your go-to. But for a bargain on a diversified, well-managed company, Fairfax might be the better pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock has soared upwards in the last quarter.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying shares of lower-priced stocks such as InPlay Oil to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Going against the grain
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deals: 2 Struggling Stocks for Contrarian Canadians

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks look cheap and offer attractive yields.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Rising Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks could continue to move higher as interest rates decline.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Sneha Nahata

Here are three dividend stocks that are likely to increase their dividends in the coming years.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Placing Canadian REITs and income trusts in a TFSA unlocks their full income potential for retirement compared to other options.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

2 Blazing-Hot Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying

| Joey Frenette

Here are two blazing-hot stocks with solid dividends and discounted multiples.

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy as the TSX Just Keeps Climbing Higher

| Joey Frenette

Consider Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another cheap dividend player, which could continue to rise into year-end.

Read more »