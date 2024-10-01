Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Deals: 2 Struggling Stocks for Contrarian Canadians

Dividend Deals: 2 Struggling Stocks for Contrarian Canadians

These dividend stocks look cheap and offer attractive yields.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Going against the grain

Image source: Getty Images

Contrarian dividend investors are always on the lookout for good Canadian companies that have fallen out of favour. Ideally, these stocks have solid track records of paying reliable and growing distributions. No dividend is 100% safe, but there are opportunities in the TSX right now to get attractive yields from stocks that have paid steady dividends for decades.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) trades near $85 per share at the time of writing compared to $108 at the peak in early 2022. The stock is already up about 15% from the June low and more gains could be on the way.

TD is working through some troubles in its American operations where U.S. regulators are investigating the company for not having adequate systems in place to detect and prevent money laundering. TD has set aside more than US$3 billion this year to cover potential fines. That’s a big hit that forced TD to monetize some of its holdings in Charles Schwab in order to maintain its capital position.

Management expects the total penalties to be near the level of the provisions already booked, so there appears to be a potential end in sight for these issues. TD recently announced a leadership change, as well, possibly to help turn the page.

Despite the U.S. challenges, TD remains very profitable. Falling interest rates should lead to a reduction in provisions for credit losses in the coming quarters, and the bank should eventually get back to normal operations in the American market.

Investors who buy TD stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.8%.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) trades for close to $47 at the time of writing. This is up from the 12-month low of around $43 but still way off the $74 the stock reached in 2022 before rising interest rates triggered a wave of selling in the communications sector.

BCE spends billions of dollars every year on capital projects. It is expensive to build mobile and wireline networks to provide services across a country as large as Canada. BCE uses debt to fund a good chunk of the capital program. As interest rates increase, the cost of borrowing rises. This cuts into profits and reduces cash flow that can be used for dividends or for reducing debt.

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates by 0.75% in recent months. More reductions are expected through next year. This should help take some pressure off BCE. In addition, BCE recently announced a deal to sell its stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for $4.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2025 and will enable BCE to shore up its balance sheet. This, along with extensive staff and media cuts put in place over the past year should help BCE hit its financial targets in 2025.

Headwinds persist for the media business and the Canadian communications sector as a whole with ongoing price wars and regulatory uncertainty. Investors shouldn’t expect to see a big rally in the near term, but the dividend should be safe, and you currently get paid a yield of 8.5% to wait for a rebound.

The bottom line on top dividend stocks

TD and BCE are good examples of TSX stocks that pay attractive dividends and still trade at discounted prices. If you have some cash to put to work in a contrarian buy-and-hold portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your CPP Income With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why retirees should consider owning blue-chip dividend stocks and supplementing their CPP payout at a low cost.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: 2 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can pay dividends for years to come.

Read more »

Walmart WMT stock market investment
Dividend Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top stock has soared upwards in the last quarter.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider buying shares of lower-priced stocks such as InPlay Oil to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Rising Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks could continue to move higher as interest rates decline.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Constellation Software or Fairfax Financial?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both FFH and CSU stock offer compelling reasons to buy now. But which one comes out on top as the…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Sneha Nahata

Here are three dividend stocks that are likely to increase their dividends in the coming years.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Placing Canadian REITs and income trusts in a TFSA unlocks their full income potential for retirement compared to other options.

Read more »