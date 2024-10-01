Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Offering 6% Yields

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Offering 6% Yields

These stocks still offer attractive dividend yields for TFSA income investors.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Falling interest rates could push TSX dividend stocks higher in 2025. Investors who missed the bounce off the 12-month lows are wondering which high-yield Canadian dividend stocks might still be undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed, Tax-Free Savings Account portfolio targeting passive income.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) trades near $22.50 at the time of writing compared to $34 at its peak in 2022 before the Bank of Canada aggressively raised interest rates to try to get inflation under control.

Higher borrowing costs drive up debt expenses and can cut into profits while reducing cash that is available for distributions. This is a big reason the stock slipped over the past two years. In addition, Telus Digital, a subsidiary formerly called Telus International, has struggled with falling revenue from its global clients. The group’s challenges forced Telus to lower guidance last year and continue to put pressure on results in 2024.

With inflation back down to the 2% target, the Bank of Canada is cutting interest rates. This will help Telus retain more cash. In addition, lower operating expenses due to the elimination of roughly 6,000 positions should provide additional support for earnings in 2025. The company still expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to increase in 2024 compared to last year, so the market reaction to the Telus Digital issues might be overdone. Investors who buy Telus at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.9%

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades near $63.50 at the time of writing. The stock is up nearly 40% in the past year but is still off the $74 it reached in 2022.

TC Energy’s 670 km Coastal GasLink pipeline reached mechanical completion late last year and is expected to go into commercial operations in 2025. The pipeline will carry natural gas from Canadian producers to a new liquified natural gas export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. Revenue from the pipeline, along with other new capital projects over the coming years, should support steady dividend growth.

TC Energy has done a good job of reducing debt taken on to get Coastal GasLink finished and continues to monetize non-core assets to shore up the balance sheet and fund the growth program.

Investors who buy TRP stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6%. The board has increased the payout in each of the past 24 years.

The bottom line

Telus and TC Energy are good examples of top dividend stocks that pay attractive and growing distributions. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on high dividend yields, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Investing

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stock Market

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Let’s see how you can use the TFSA to turn it into a gold mine starting with $10,000.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in October Despite the Market’s Pessimism

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the market might be a bit down on renewables right now, it could be the perfect time to scoop…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should hold quality stocks such as Microsoft in their TFSA and benefit from outsized gains in 2024…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 1

| Jitendra Parashar

With 9.7% gains in the September quarter, the TSX Composite just posted its best quarterly performance in over four years.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Investing

If You Invested $1,000 in This Canadian Stock 5 Years Ago, You’d Now Have $2,016.90

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stability counts, as it leads to stable results. Case and point is this top Canadian stock that's more than doubled…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Retirement

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

| Andrew Button

You can reduce your after tax CPP amount by making RRSP contributions and investing in index funds like iShares S&P/TSX…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Recent declines in these top Canadian growth stocks could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy them at a…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $668 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge should help you generate a passive-income stream at a low cost.

Read more »