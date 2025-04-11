Member Login
Home » Investing » This AI Stock Could Turbocharge Your TFSA With Substantial Growth Potential by 2030

This AI Stock Could Turbocharge Your TFSA With Substantial Growth Potential by 2030

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, AMD is an AI stock that has significant upside potential. Is the tech stock a good buy?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

Several big tech stocks, such as NvidiaMeta PlatformsAlphabetAmazon, and Microsoft, are investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). However, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is one AI stock that is flying under the radar and positioned to deliver outsized gains to long-term investors.

AMD is a semiconductor giant and has already returned more than 3,000% to shareholders in the past decade. Despite these market-beating returns, the tech stock is down 58% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Let’s see how investing $7,000 in this AI stock could turbocharge your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) with substantial growth potential by 2030.

Is the AI stock a good buy for your TFSA right now?

AMD is expanding its presence in the AI accelerator market after reporting US$5 billion in data centre GPU (graphics processing unit) sales last year. It has outlined a roadmap and launched products to compete directly with NVIDIA’s future Ruben architecture.

While programmable GPUs face challenges from custom ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) solutions, AMD believes its approach offers long-term value. According to AMD, the rapidly evolving nature of AI models makes flexibility crucial. This allows customers to benefit from industry-wide software innovations over the depreciable life of its infrastructure.

The strategic acquisition of ZT Systems should expand AMD’s capabilities to design rack-level and cluster-level AI systems. The acquisition will enable customized solutions for hyperscale customers with varying data center requirements. This integration benefits the development of the MI400 platform (on track to launch in 2026), where AMD expects to narrow the competitive gap with NVIDIA significantly.

Beyond AI accelerators, AMD’s traditional businesses show resilience. Last year, the company gained five to six points of server market share despite a general slowdown in data centre CPU (central processing unit) refreshes. Its client computing segment demonstrated 58% year-over-year growth, driven by strong product performance across desktop and notebook platforms.

While the embedded business (primarily Xilinx FPGAs) continues to face inventory normalization challenges, AMD secured 14 billion in design wins during 2024, positioning the segment for future growth once market conditions improve.

Despite competing with NVIDIA’s substantial research and development budget, AMD is focused on disciplined investments and strategic acquisitions. Management highlighted AMD’s history of innovation under resource constraints and its focus on platform leverage across CPU, GPU, and software domains.

What’s next for the AI tech stock?

AMD forecasts the AI accelerator market opportunity at US$500 billion, targeting tens of billions in annual revenue as it continues executing its multi-generational roadmap.

Wall Street expects AMD to increase sales from US$25.8 billion in 2024 to US$55.63 billion in 2029. Its free cash flow is forecast to improve from just US$2.4 billion to US$17.5 billion in the next five years.

Analysts tracking AMD expect adjusted earnings to expand from US$5.42 per share in 2024 to US$17.91 per share in 2029. If the chip stock is priced at 30 times trailing earnings, it should trade around US$540 per share, indicating an upside potential of 500% from current levels.

The TFSA contribution room in 2025 is $7,000. So, an investment of $7,000 in AMD stock right now could balloon to more than $40,000 by 2030.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Looks Like a Tremendous Buy Today 

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software stock, which crossed the $5,000 mark, is trading below $4,500, presenting a compelling buy opportunity.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Great Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some Canadian stocks starting to recover, and these two look like top choices.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2040

| Adam Othman

These three Canadian tech stocks to help you benefit from the surging demand for AI tech and infrastructure in the…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Apple Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires might be dumping Apple stock after it lost over US$600 billion last week. But this other tech stock looks…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Tech Stock: Lightspeed Vs. Kinaxis?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks were once on top of the world, but after coming down in price, it might be…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock I’d Buy With $1,000 Whenever it Dips (Further) in Price

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the names to check out should it fall below $100 per share.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in Canadian Stocks for Reliable Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want reliable dividends? Here's a trio of stocks that can provide a juicy income stacked for growth, even with a…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here's where to go.

Read more »