8.6% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

This Canadian stock can help you generate worry-free income for decades. Additionally, this TSX stock offers a stellar yield of 8.6%.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Holding high-yield dividend stocks with reliable payouts can help you generate steady passive income for decades, even amid market volatility. Besides offering recurring income, shares of high-quality, dividend-paying companies have the potential to deliver decent capital gains over time. This dual benefit makes dividend investing a good strategy for securing financial stability.

With this backdrop, let’s look at a Canadian stock with strong fundamentals that can help you generate worry-free income for decades. Additionally, this TSX stock offers a stellar yield of 8.6%, making it an attractive investment for income-focused investors.

The 8.5% dividend stock

Among the best Canadian stocks known for reliable income, BCE (TSX:BCE) stands out for its solid history of rewarding its shareholders with higher dividend payments. Further, it offers a high and dependable yield of about 8.6% based on its closing price of $46.49 on October 2.

As Canada’s leading communications company, BCE dominates the market with its broad range of services, including Internet, TV, and wireless operations. The company is also one of the biggest players in wireless services across the country. This market leadership gives BCE a solid financial foundation, enabling it to consistently reward shareholders.

BCE is committed to delivering returns through dividend growth. Earlier, in February 2024, the company announced a 3.1% increase in its annual dividend, marking 16 consecutive years of dividend growth. Further, BCE’s stellar dividend payment history reflects its solid financials and focus on rewarding its shareholders.

Thus, BCE’s consistent dividend growth makes it an excellent choice for Canadians seeking high-yield and stable income.

BCE is a reliable dividend stock to hold for decades

BCE offers services that are essential to the economy, which provides stability to its operations and dividend payouts. Further, its massive service footprint, extensive wireline and wireless networks, and diverse distribution channels give the company a unique competitive advantage. This scale supports BCE’s financial performance and helps sustain its consistent dividend payments, making it a strong option for income-focused investors.

BCE is evolving beyond its traditional telecom role. The company is positioning itself as a leader in technology services and digital media, a move that will help diversify its revenue streams and accelerate growth.

As part of its “digital-first” strategy, BCE recently introduced new ad services like Bell Ads for Business, a self-service platform for local advertisers. Its digital strategy is paying off as the company’s digital ad revenue surged 35% year over year in the second quarter (Q2).

Additionally, BCE is expanding through acquisitions. It recently acquired two Canadian tech service companies to bolster its offerings in managed cybersecurity and Salesforce digital workflow automation.

Also, BCE is leveraging technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to drive efficiency and cost savings.

All these measures will likely boost the company’s top and bottom lines in the upcoming years. Moreover, the company remains focused on improving profitability through efficient subscriber growth and cutting costs. Further, its strong balance sheet and low leverage profile position it well to capitalize on growth opportunities.

The bottom line

BCE is a top Canadian stock for income-focused investors thanks to its compelling yield of 8.6% and solid track record of consistent dividend growth. Its dominant position in the telecom space, evolution into a tech and digital media company, cost-efficiency measures, and solid balance sheet position BCE well to reward its shareholders for decades.

