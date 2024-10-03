Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximized CPP Benefits and TFSA Growth: How Canadians Can Get Both

Maximized CPP Benefits and TFSA Growth: How Canadians Can Get Both

Canadians have proven ways to get the maximum CPP benefits and maximize tax-free money growth in a TFSA.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Canadians can be financially secure in retirement with higher Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments and a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance producing substantial pension-like, tax-free income. However, achieving both requires disciplined planning.

Twin strategy

Not all receive the maximum CPP benefit of $1,364.60 (January 2024) unless you’ve made the maximum contribution each year for at least 39 years. Otherwise, you can expect to receive the average monthly retirement pension of $831.92 at age 65. But if you wish to receive $1,214.60 (a 42% permanent increase), delay claiming your CPP until 70.

For the TFSA, regular contributions is the key to maximizing the investment account’s tax-free money growth feature. Ideally, you should maximize the annual limits and invest in dividend stocks. Reinvest the dividends for faster compounding of the principal. While TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, hold back withdrawing funds until you have enough passive income to live on in retirement.

The CPP replaces part of pre-retirement income, not 100%. Fortunately, you can fill the shortfall through your TFSA and dividend stocks. The power of compounding comes into play when you don’t pocket the dividends and instead reinvest them.

Bedrock of stability

Canada’s Big Five Banks are bedrocks of stability, and all have been paying dividends for more than a century. As of this writing, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is the top performer year-to-date. At $81.59 per share, the market-beating return is 32.8%. If you invest today, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The $77.1 billion bank’s dividend track record is 156 years and counting. Moreover, the quarterly payouts should be safe and sustainable, given the 51.7% payout ratio. For illustration purposes, 650 CIBC shares ($53,033.50 investment) will balloon to $102,391.50, including dividend reinvestment, in 15 years. Your money would compound some more in a more extended holding period.

CIBC picked up momentum after beating earnings estimates and falling interest rates. In Q3 fiscal 2024 (three months ending July 31, 2024), revenue and net income increased 13% and 25% respectively to $6.6 billion and $1.8 billion compared to Q2 fiscal 2023. Notably, the provision for credit losses (PCL) declined 52% year-over-year to $483 million.

Its President and CEO, Victor G. Dodig, credits the client-focused strategy and diversified North American platform for the solid quarterly results. Expect CIBC to deliver quality earnings as the economic environment improves.

Perfect complement

A perfect complement to CIBC is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX:CNQ). This large-cap energy stock is a dividend aristocrat, owing to 24 consecutive years of dividend hikes. The $99.8 billion company is also major player in Canada’s oil and gas exploration and production industry.

At $46.92 per share (+11.8% year-to-date), the dividend offer is nearly the same as CIBC’s (4.4%). Canadian Natural Resources owns diverse assets in Western Canada, the U.K., the North Sea, offshore Africa, and other international locations. Rising natural gas prices in Q4 2024 will increase production and drive revenue and gross profit.

Best of the best

CIBC and Canadian Natural Resources are the best of the best in October. Whether you’re bridging the income gap of your CPP or building retirement wealth via the TFSA, both stocks can help achieve your financial goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold for decades? Here are three stocks you will regret not buying…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CCB Parents: You’re Getting an Upgrade in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CCB grew even more in 2024, and with a CAGR of 3% over the last few years, it's likely…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: Buy These 2 TSX Stocks for Monthly Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding, monthly dividend payers invested inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are worth a look.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Effortless Ways for Canadians to Earn Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Gone are the days when earning passive income involved a lot of administrative work. Here are two effortless ways to…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Is WSP Global Stock a Buy for its 0.63% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Despite its market-thumping gains, WSP Global is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a compelling valuation right now.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for high-yield dividend stocks to own? Here are two that will provide decades of growth and income…

Read more »