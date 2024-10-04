Member Login
Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking up This TSX Stock Instead

It looks like some billionaires are dropping their shares of NVIDIA. So, what are they picking up in its place?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Image source: Getty Images

Recently, a few billionaire investors decided to cash in on their NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares, riding the wave of the company’s booming success in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Big names like Steve Cohen of Point72 and George Soros have trimmed their NVIDIA holdings, likely locking in some profits after the stock’s massive run-up this year. It seems they’re taking a cautious approach, pocketing gains while still keeping an eye on future opportunities in the AI space. It’s a classic case of “sell high and enjoy the ride!” But what are they buying instead?

Why the sell?

Billionaires selling NVIDIA might seem surprising at first, given the company’s skyrocketing success in the AI world, but there’s often a method to their madness. One reason could be that they’re simply taking profits after the stock’s massive rally. With NVIDIA reaching record highs, some investors prefer to cash out while the market’s hot, securing their gains rather than risking a future dip. After all, even in a winning game, it’s smart to occasionally pocket some chips.

Another factor could be diversification. These billionaires often hold large, varied portfolios, so selling NVIDIA might be a way to balance things out or explore other opportunities. AI is huge, but no one likes putting all their eggs in one basket. It’s not that they don’t believe in NVIDIA’s long-term potential. They just want to spread the love to other promising sectors. In the end, it’s about playing it safe and staying ahead of the game.

What they’re buying

Lately, some billionaires have been eyeing Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) on the TSX, and it’s been making quite a splash. Brookfield, known for its focus on alternative investments like real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy, has seen some serious love from high-profile investors. With its diversified portfolio and savvy management, it’s a stock that offers stability and long-term growth potential — something billionaires are always keen on. Plus, as the world shifts towards sustainable energy, Brookfield’s renewable energy investments look like a smart play for the future.

What’s appealing is that Brookfield’s business isn’t just about the here and now. It’s about creating value over the long term, which fits the mindset of billionaire investors who think in decades, not just months. They’re likely picking it up because they see it as a steady performer with opportunities in growth sectors like green energy and infrastructure. In a market full of uncertainty, BAM gives off those “safe and solid” vibes, making it a tempting buy for those looking to keep their wealth growing.

Should you buy?

BAM has been catching the eyes of big investors lately, and it’s easy to see why. With a 52-week high of $64.91 and a current market cap of $26.88 billion, BAM continues to deliver steady returns. The stock is up nearly 50% over the past year, thanks to its strong management and diversified portfolio in alternative investments like infrastructure and renewable energy. Billionaires are attracted to its long-term growth potential, especially with forward earnings showing a solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.77, signalling future profitability.

What makes BAM even more appealing is its strong dividend yield. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.05 per share and a yield of 3.19%, it’s a stock that delivers both growth and income. On top of that, the company boasts a return on equity of 16.13%, reflecting solid management performance. Investors also appreciate its solid cash flow, with $546 million in operating cash flow and levered free cash flow at $131 million. BAM offers a mix of growth, stability, and reliable dividends — exactly what investors, including billionaires, are after in uncertain times.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

