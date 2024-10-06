Member Login
Home » Investing » What Canadians Can Expect From CPP Benefits at Ages 60 and 65 in 2024

What Canadians Can Expect From CPP Benefits at Ages 60 and 65 in 2024

The CPP’s standard retirement age is 65, although eligible pensioners can start payments at 60 but at a reduced benefit.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
man is enthralled with a movie in a theater

Source: Getty Images

All working Canadians aged 18 to 65 who earn over $3,500 annually must contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement pension. Contributions past 65 are voluntary for users working until 70. The CPP pegs the standard retirement age at 65, but you can start payments at 60.

There’s a delay option, too, although very few choose to wait until 70 despite a financial incentive. The CPP is indexed for inflation and lifetime income but only replaces part of your pre-retirement income.  

Assuming you’re 60 or 65 and retiring in 2024, know the benefits and find out if you can live comfortably in the sunset years.

Standard age

The maximum CPP payment at age 65 is $1,364.60 monthly, but most pensioners take home $831.92 (as of January 2024) on average. So, instead of $16,375.20, you can expect to receive $9,983.04 per year. Since the total amount is only 25% of pre-retirement income, there’s an income gap to fill.

Investing in dividend stocks like Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is one way to lessen the gap. The $1.38 billion provider of retirement residences and long-term-care (LTC) services is popular with income-focused investors because it pays monthly dividends.

At $16.69 per share, the dividend yield is 5.57%. For every 1,300 shares ($21,697) you buy, you generate $100.71 monthly. The passive income is tax-free in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). SIA outperforms in 2024 and is 52.66% year to date because of accelerated growth momentum in a stabilizing macro-environment.

In the first half of 2024, net operating income (NOI) climbed 31.3% year over year to $109.5 million. The outlook for Sienna Senior Living is bright due to strong long-term fundamentals in senior living. Besides the ever-growing needs of Canadian seniors, there’s a limited new supply of senior living accommodations.

Take up at 60

Many Canadians prefer to collect CPP benefits as they’re eligible. However, the consequence is a 0.6% decrease each month (7.2% per year) or a 36% permanent reduction. Still, this option makes financial sense if you have limited savings and urgent financial needs at age 60.

It’s also a good decision for those with health concerns and shorter life expectancy. The downside is a larger income gap; you could receive $6,389.15 per year with the early take-up instead of $9,983.04.

Chemtrade Logistics (TSX:CHE.UN) is another investment option to augment CPP benefits. Also, at $11.17 per share, current investors delight in the 38.36% year-to-date gain on top of the lucrative 5.99% dividend yield. A $30,159 investment (2,700 shares) today will produce a cash inflow of $150.54 monthly.

The $1.3 billion company offers industrial chemicals and services and derives revenues from two core segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals and Electrochemicals. According to its chief financial officer, Rohit Bhardwaj, Chemtrade has strong financial footing and will continue to generate robust cash flow more than the monthly distribution. The payout ratio is only 57.27%

Careful evaluation

Deciding on when to start CPP payments (60 or 65?) requires careful evaluation because of the disparity in benefits. Either way, you can improve your financial situation in retirement by creating other income streams.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Lock In a 7 Percent Dividend Yield With This Royalty Stock

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high yield, attractive valuation, and healthy growth prospects, PZA would be an excellent royalty stock to have in…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 7%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

5% Dividend Yield: Why I Will Be Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Adam Othman

Stability and a healthy return potential are among the hallmarks of the so-called “forever stocks.” But while many stocks promise…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RESP Balance and How to Boost it Big Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RESP can be an excellent tool for saving for a child's future. But is the average enough? And where…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs. CIBC?

| Andrew Walker

These stock have enjoyed massive rallies in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $12,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can act like a part-time job when invested properly, using your funds to turn your investments into the…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties is an overlooked TSX stock that's yielding more than 6% with solid fundamentals.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert! 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Perfect Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yield dividends aren't always filled with risk. And these high yielders could certainly be well worth it.

Read more »