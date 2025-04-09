Member Login
Outlook for Magna Stock in 2025

Outlook for Magna Stock in 2025

Magna stock has sunk into the toilet, but it could now be one of the best undervalued stocks out there.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Car, EV, electric vehicle

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a period of profound and significant transformations, largely driven by rapid technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences towards new mobility solutions. Magna International (TSX:MG) is a prominent and globally recognized Canadian auto parts manufacturer. It’s strategically positioned at the forefront of these industry-wide changes. As we progress through the year 2025, investors are keenly observing Magna’s operational performance. So let’s see what’s ahead in 2025.

Into earnings

In its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Magna announced sales totalling US$10.6 billion. This represented a modest 2% increase compared to the sales figures reported during the same period in the previous year. The company noted that this growth was generally in line with the prevailing global light vehicle production trends. The reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.71, with the adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$1.08.

During this quarter, Magna also demonstrated strong cash flow generation. This reached US$815 million in cash generated from its operating activities. For the entire fiscal year of 2024, Magna stock achieved total sales of US$40.5 billion. The net income attributable to Magna stock for the full year was US$1 billion. This translated to US$3.52 per diluted share. It is worth noting that these full-year figures represent a decrease compared to the previous year. Last year, net income hit US$1.3 billion and US$4.24 per diluted share.

Despite these reported financial results for 2024, financial analysts who closely follow Magna stock generally maintain a positive outlook. That’s especially true in terms of the company’s future performance and growth potential. This optimism is rooted in expectations of future earnings growth driven by anticipated increases in global vehicle production and the company’s efforts towards operational improvements and cost efficiencies.

Looking ahead

Magna stock’s strategic expansion into the Chinese automotive market is a key initiative creating attention from investors and industry observers alike. The company has made determined efforts to establish a stronger and more substantial presence in China, the world’s largest automotive market. These are anticipated to contribute significantly to its future revenue streams and overall growth trajectory.

Furthermore, Magna stock has a continuous focus on operational enhancements across its global manufacturing footprint. Combine this with its commitment to innovation in automotive technologies, and these initiatives should position the company for more growth. And right on time, considering it can capitalize on emerging opportunities within the rapidly evolving automotive sector. These include areas such as electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company also has a consistent commitment to returning value to its shareholders through regular and reliable dividend payments. The current forward dividend yield for Magna stock stands at an attractive 6.1%. This approach to shareholder returns underscores Magna’s dedication to maintaining investor confidence, all while providing a steady income stream to its shareholders.

Bottom line

Despite all this, it is essential for investors to also acknowledge and carefully consider the various challenges that Magna stock faces. The sector is characterized by intense competition among global suppliers, and factors such as fluctuating raw material costs, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and shifts in global demand patterns can impact profitability. Furthermore, the industry’s accelerating transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of autonomous driving technologies require substantial and continuous investments. This is especially true when taking into account research and development, all while adapting to existing manufacturing capabilities.

Magna stock presents a complex blend of both promising opportunities and potential challenges, especially as it navigates the rapidly evolving automotive landscape in 2025. The company’s strategic initiatives are poised to drive future growth and strengthen its competitive position, particularly its expansion in the Chinese market and its focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and technological innovation. So if you’re not going to buy Magna stock in 2025, at least keep an eye out.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

