Member Login
Home » Investing » Down Over 20%: Time to Buy These Discounted TSX Stocks?

Down Over 20%: Time to Buy These Discounted TSX Stocks?

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

On Friday, the Canadian equity markets continued their uptrend, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index touching a new high amid solid September employment numbers in the United States. Meanwhile, the index is up over 15% for this year. Despite the uptrend, the following three TSX stocks are trading over 20% lower than their recent highs. Given their healthy growth prospects and solid underlying businesses, investors with longer investment horizons can accumulate these stocks to earn superior returns.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) has witnessed healthy buying over the last few weeks amid the rumours that the company was exploring potential sale opportunities. However, the company’s management has stated that it is strategically reviewing its business and operations to enhance shareholders’ value. Its stock price has increased by around 36% compared to last month’s lows. Despite the recent increase, it trades around 23% lower than its 52-week high. Also, its valuation looks reasonable, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple and price-to-book multiples at 2.1 and 1, respectively.

Meanwhile, the growth in the omnichannel selling model has expanded the addressable market for Lightspeed Commerce. Its unified POS and payments platform has resonated well with its customers, driving the adoption of the company’s payment platform. Further, the company is developing innovative products that could continue to boost its customer base and average revenue per user. Along with these growth initiatives, the company is right-sizing its cost structure, which could improve its profitability in the coming quarters. So, I expect Lightspeed Commerce to deliver oversized returns in the next three years.

Magna International

Magna International (TSX:MG) is one of the largest automotive parts suppliers in the world. The company has lost over 30% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high amid supply chain issues and the weakness in the EV (electric vehicles) segment. Its NTM price-to-sales and price-to-book multiples have fallen to 0.3 and 1, respectively, which looks attractive.

Despite the near-term weakness, the long-term growth prospects of the EV segment look healthy amid the rising popularity of EVs due to growing concerns about air pollution. Further, the company continues to invest in high-growth sectors, such as powertrain electrification, battery enclosures, and active safety segments, which could boost its financials in the coming quarters. Besides, its focus on operational excellence and cost-cutting initiatives could improve its profitability. Moreover, the company has raised its dividends consistently for the last nine years at an annualized rate of 9%, with its forward yield currently at 4.7%. Considering all these factors, I believe MG would be an attractive buy at these levels.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is another stock that trades at a considerable discount compared to its 52-week high. It has lost over 45% of its stock value amid weakness in the automotive sector, lower-than-expected growth in the IoT (Internet of Things) segment, and rising competition in the cybersecurity sector. Amid the sell-off, its NTM price-to-sales and price-to-book multiples have declined to 2.3 and 1.9, respectively.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry reported a stellar second-quarter performance for fiscal 2025. Its topline grew by 9.9% amid solid performance across the IoT and cybersecurity segments. The company has also achieved adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) breakeven. 

During the second quarter that ended on August 31, BlackBerry secured several design wins, especially in advanced driver assistance systems, which can contribute to its future revenue. The company has provided multiple proofs of concept to major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for IVY. However, management does not expect a material revenue contribution from IVY in the near term. Apart from the automotive sector, the IoT software maker is also strengthening its presence in general embedded systems.

In the cybersecurity segment, Blackberry continues to enhance the features of its products, leading to renewal and upsells. Given its multiple growth drivers and discounted stock price, I am bullish on BlackBerry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Two New Stock Picks Every Month!

Not to alarm you, but you’re about to miss an important event.

Iain Butler and the Stock Advisor Canada team only publish their new “buy alerts” twice a month, and only to an exclusively small group.

This is your chance to get in early on what could prove to be very special investment advice.

Enter your email address below to get started now, and join the other thousands of Canadians who have already signed up for their chance to get the market-beating advice from Stock Advisor Canada.

More on Tech Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for October

| Adam Othman

If you are seeking to buy a couple of ETFs in Oct 2024, looking beyond Canadian markets and sectors is…

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Billionaires are selling NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), but buying Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP).

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Canadian Market Continues to Rally

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It looks like some billionaires are dropping their shares of NVIDIA. So, what are they picking up in its place?

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Surged After the Fed Rate Cut

| Adam Othman

An interest rate cut can be a growth stimulant for a variety of businesses in the market, including semiconductor giants.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Transform $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

To become a millionaire, you need to harness the power of compounding by staying invested for a longer term in…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

PayFare Stock: Can This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These hidden gems provide opportunities to buy low and, hopefully, sell high.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down AI Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Watch

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high risk appetite can consider investing in AI stocks such as UiPath and Hive to benefit from…

Read more »