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3 TFSA Mistakes the CRA Is Actively Watching for

The CRA is watching your TFSA more closely than you think. Avoid these three costly mistakes that could trigger penalties, audits, or a surprise tax bill in 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • TFSA overcontributions trigger a 1% monthly penalty with no grace buffer, unlike the RRSP's $2,000 cushion.
  • Day trading inside a TFSA can cause the Canada Revenue Agency to reclassify your gains as business income, wiping out tax-free status entirely.
  • U.S. dual citizens face a unique trap: the IRS does not recognize the TFSA as tax-free, which can create significant cross-border tax and reporting obligations.

If you are a Canadian investor using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build long-term wealth, you are on the right track. But the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is closely watching how you invest in this popular registered account. Make a few common mistakes, and you could face stiff penalties, an unexpected tax bill, or worse.

My view is clear: the TFSA remains one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available to Canadians, but only if you use it correctly. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one example of the kind of long-term holding that belongs in a TFSA. But more on that in a moment.

The cumulative TFSA contribution room reached $109,000 in 2026, and the account has never been more valuable. Notably, the CRA has collected millions in penalties and back taxes from TFSA holders who made violations.

Here are the three mistakes you need to avoid.

man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Overcontributing to your TFSA can cost you every single month

This is the most common mistake, and the rules are less forgiving than most people assume.

Unlike the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), which gives you a $2,000 lifetime buffer before penalties kick in, the TFSA has no such room.

If you exceed the limit, the CRA charges a 1% tax on the excess for each month it remains in the account. The confusion usually comes from how withdrawals work.

When you withdraw funds from your TFSA, that room is not immediately restored. The excess contribution room can be added to the account at the start of the following year. So, if you withdraw $20,000 in October and redeposit it before December, you have likely just overcontributed.

So, check your available room through your CRA My Account portal before every deposit.

Day trading in the TFSA can eliminate the tax-free benefit

If the CRA determines you are carrying on a securities business inside your TFSA, the account loses its tax-free status on those gains.

Factors include how frequently you trade, how short your average holding period is, whether you rely on proprietary tools or subscription services to generate trades, and whether trading appears to be a primary source of income.

U.S. dual citizens face a hidden TFSA trap

For Canadians with U.S. citizenship, the TFSA is not the shelter it appears to be.

The United States taxes its citizens based on citizenship and not residency. The TFSA is not recognized under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty the way the RRSP is.

So, the IRS may treat every dollar of income earned inside your TFSA, including dividends, interest, and capital gains, as fully taxable.

If you hold U.S. citizenship and a TFSA, speak with a cross-border tax specialist before your next contribution.

Own MSFT stock in the TFSA

One stock I think makes sense to own in a TFSA is Microsoft. Here is the core reason: any capital gains earned from U.S. stocks inside a TFSA are completely sheltered from Canadian tax.

U.S. stocks are eligible TFSA investments, and holding a long-term compounder like Microsoft inside the account lets those gains grow without Canadian tax drag.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella outlined at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in March 2026 how the company is positioning itself at the centre of the artificial intelligence economy.

Nadella described a growing demand for Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub tools, with public repositories growing sharply as AI-generated code becomes mainstream.

He also spoke to the compounding value of what he called the “network effects of intelligence,” where the company’s business data platform underneath Microsoft 365 deepens in value as AI agents use it more.

That is a compelling long-term growth story. For Canadian TFSA investors, owning a global technology leader whose gains stay entirely in your pocket rather than flowing to the CRA is a sensible approach. Just make sure you follow the rules above so that the shelter stays intact.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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