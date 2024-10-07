Member Login
The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Got $1,000? That’s all you need when it comes to boosting your income immediately with these dividend stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
If you’ve only got $1,000 to invest, dividend stocks are the best bang for your buck. These stocks pay you to hold them! Not only do you get to benefit from any stock price increases, but you’ll also enjoy a steady stream of cash flow from those regular dividends. It’s like getting a paycheque while your investment grows. These stocks are perfect for building wealth even when you’re starting small. Plus, reinvesting those dividends helps you grow your portfolio faster, giving your money a chance to snowball!

Royal Bank

If you’re looking to dip your toes into dividend investing with a solid start, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a great pick! As one of Canada’s largest and most trusted banks, it offers the stability of the financial sector, which tends to perform well over the long haul, especially with the country’s strong banking system. Its recent earnings report was impressive, showing a 16.2% jump in quarterly earnings growth year over year and a 13% boost in revenue. So, you’re not just getting a rock-solid company but one that continues to grow even in a challenging economic environment.

Looking ahead, Royal Bank is well-positioned for future growth with its strong financials, including a return on equity of 13.68%. Plus, it has a steady dividend yield of 3.42%, making it a great choice for both income and potential capital appreciation. If you’re starting with $1,000, Royal Bank gives you exposure to a blue-chip stock that has a proven track record of rewarding shareholders through dividends, even in tough times — perfect for a long-term investment strategy.

IAG stock

iA Financial (TSX:IAG) is a fantastic place to start if you want to invest in the financial sector with a focus on life insurance, wealth management, and pensions. These are solid, long-term businesses that tend to perform well, especially in times of uncertainty when people lean more on insurance and financial planning. Recent earnings were strong, with a 16.6% jump in quarterly revenue and solid earnings per share (EPS) growth. That shows iA Financial is well-positioned in its sector, and it continues to capitalize on its diverse range of services.

Looking ahead, iA Financial’s future looks bright, especially with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.69, making it an attractive value investment. Its 2.9% dividend yield is a nice bonus for income-focused investors, and with a payout ratio under 43%, the dividend has room to grow. Combine that with solid cash flow and a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio, and iA looks like a strong option to ride out market volatility while enjoying steady returns — perfect for new investors looking for a mix of growth and stability!

Automotive REIT

Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) is a great place to start if you want to invest in the real estate sector with a twist. It’s focused on automotive dealership properties. The auto industry remains a strong player in the economy, and APR.UN is cashing in on this by leasing its properties to major automotive brands. Its recent quarterly earnings showed an impressive 78.5% year-over-year growth, making it clear that it’s managing its portfolio well. With a low trailing P/E of 8.16, APR.UN looks like a value buy in the real estate investment trust (REIT) space.

Looking ahead, APR.UN’s future outlook is bright, especially with a generous 6.49% dividend yield that will keep you earning while you hold. The company maintains a solid payout ratio of just over 53%, meaning it has room to maintain or grow dividends. Its strong operating margin of over 78% also shows that it’s efficient with its assets. If you’re looking for a reliable REIT with a good mix of income and growth potential, APR.UN could be a smart choice!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

