Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on SLF.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity markets are upbeat this year, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 15%. Falling interest rates and solid September employment numbers in the United States drove equity markets higher. Meanwhile, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), an international financial services firm that provides asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions, has outperformed the broader equity markets with returns of over 18%. Its solid performance and improvement in broader equity markets appear to have driven its stock price higher.

Moreover, the company offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 4.1%. So, let’s assess SLF’s recent performance and growth prospects to decide on buying opportunities in the stock.

SLF’s second-quarter performance

SLF reported a solid second-quarter performance, with its underlying net income growing by 9% to $1 billion. The strong performances from Wealth & Asset Management, Individual – Protection, and Corporate Expenses drove its financials. The underlying net income of the Wealth & Asset Management segment grew by 9% to $455 million amid higher fee income in Asset Management, Canada, and Asia. However, higher expenses in Asset Management offset some of the expansion.

Meanwhile, business expansion in Asia and Canada and a favourable mortality experience in Canada and the United States drove the Individual–Protection segment’s underlying net income, which grew 31% year-over-year to $347 million. The underlying net losses from the Corporate Expenses & Others segment fell 14% to $107 million amid lower operating expenses and financing costs.

However, the Group – Health & Protection segment witnessed a 15% decline in its underlying net income to $305 million, offsetting some of SLF’s underlying net income growth. Further, the company is restructuring its operations to improve productivity and drive earnings growth. These initiatives incurred expenses of $138 million during the quarter, offsetting some of the expansion in its underlying net income. During the quarter, the company’s underlying return on equity stood at 18.1%, an improvement from 17.7% in the previous year’s quarter.

Further, SLF’s LICAT (Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test) ratio, which measures a life insurer’s risk, improved from 148% in the previous year’s quarter to 150%. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

SLF’s growth prospects

SLF ended the second quarter with AUM (asset under management) of $1,072 billion, with $845 billion in MFS and $227 billion in SLC Management. Meanwhile, MFS focuses on meeting its clients’ needs through a diverse range of investment products. Besides, SLC Management has launched SLC Global Insurance Group, a dedicated team that focuses on meeting the complex needs of insurance companies through customized financial solutions. Further, SLC Management launched the Scotia Private Real Estate Fund in partnership with Scotiabank during the second quarter. The fund will allow investors to invest in private real estate assets that offer attractive returns while hedging against inflation.

Along with these initiatives, SLF is advancing digital innovation to support its clients’ health and financial security. Further, its restructuring initiatives could deliver $200 million in annual savings by 2026. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

Dividends and valuation

SLF has been rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends since 2000. It has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 8.6% since 2001 and currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 4.1%. Despite an 18% increase in its stock price this year, the company’s valuation looks reasonable, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiple at 1 and 11.2, respectively.

Considering all these factors, I believe SLF investors can benefit from its consistent dividend payouts and capital appreciation. So, SLF would be an excellent buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality dividend stocks is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth. This strategy also offers the opportunity to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy at a Deep Discount in October

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap and TD should help you deliver outsized gains right now.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment is enough to buy the best stocks today for generous, sizeable returns.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15K in This Dividend Stock for $743.40 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for passive income? Polaris Renewable means literally investing in the future, and of course, your future.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a stock that pays out every single month, with even more growth for the future? I'd…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With Only $1,000 on Hand

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's only one stock you want to put that $1,000 towards, it should really be this top choice, which…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Behemoth I’d Buy Over Brookfield Renewable Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks look great long term, but not all are set up to produce stable dividends in that time.…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 15% to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is a must buy for long-term holders and short-term dividend seekers.

Read more »