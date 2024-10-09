Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Small-Cap Stocks That Canadians Should Consider in October

2 Small-Cap Stocks That Canadians Should Consider in October

Canadian small-cap stocks offer higher growth potential than more established companies, enabling investors to generate significant wealth in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Small-cap stocks could be a smart choice for investors looking for high growth potential. These are shares whose market capitalization falls between $300 million and $2 billion, offering opportunities that larger, more established companies might not.

However, small-cap stocks are relatively more risky and highly volatile, meaning their prices can fluctuate significantly. That’s why investors need to be cautious before investing. They should consider Canadian stocks, which are backed by fundamentally strong businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term. With this background, let’s look at two small-cap stocks that Canadians should consider in October.

Docebo stock

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a compelling small-cap stock to consider. Sporting a market cap of about $1.8 billion, Docebo is a software company offering a cloud-based learning platform. It is poised to benefit from the consistent growth in its active users, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning, and increased courses offered.

The company’s key performance metrics remain solid, with its recurring subscription revenue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42% since 2020. Further, the average contract value has grown roughly four times since 2017. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, Docebo’s subscription revenue increased 22% year-over-year, accounting for 94% of total revenue. Its customer count increased by 8% to 3,898, and many users opt for multi-year contracts, which adds stability and visibility over future revenue.

Looking ahead, Docebo’s top-line growth will likely accelerate as it expands into new industries and government sectors. Additionally, the company’s upcoming product launches are expected to broaden its addressable market and increase its market share. Moreover, Docebo’s growing customer count, higher average contract value, and focus on improving operating leverage position it well to deliver sustainable earnings in the long term.

WELL Health stock

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is another attractive small-cap stock to consider. Shares of this leading digital healthcare company are trading cheaply. Meanwhile, WELL Health continues to fire on all cylinders, delivering record revenues and profitable growth.

For instance, WELL Health’s top line surged 42% in Q2 2024, reflecting a 38% increase in patient visits. The company continues to benefit from accelerated organic growth, which includes a contribution from its efforts to recruit clinics to its network. Additionally, WELL Health continues to benefit from its strategic acquisitions, enhancing its overall performance. Notably, Q2 marked the 22nd consecutive quarter in which WELL Health delivered record revenue, reflecting continued momentum in its business.

Thanks to this solid growth, WELL Health could generate $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2024, including the contributions from its active acquisition pipeline. The company’s focus on profitability, capital efficiency, and free cash flow will allow it to fund future acquisitions, improve its financial leverage, and reduce the need for share issuances, all of which are positive for long-term investors.

In summary, WELL Health is poised to deliver stellar growth due to growing omnichannel patient visits, acquisitions, the launch of advanced AI tools, and operational efficiency. Additionally, WELL Health stock trades at a next 12-month (NTM) enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales) multiple of just 1.4, which is near the multi-year low, providing a solid opportunity for buying right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: 2 Growth Stocks to Stash Away in Your TFSA Forever!

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and another top-tier tech play worth buying for a TFSA right now.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Shopify by 2030

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-growth stocks could soon be worth more than the TSX’s former tech superstar.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold For 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify continues to post strong revenue and earnings growth. Is that enough to justify its rich valuation?

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment is enough to buy the best stocks today for generous, sizeable returns.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Adam Othman

Even in a bullish sector, some stocks tend to stand out from the rest, and they may have their own…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Jumped Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock got a boost last week after comments from its president sent shares climbing further.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Down Over 20%: Time to Buy These Discounted TSX Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for October

| Adam Othman

If you are seeking to buy a couple of ETFs in Oct 2024, looking beyond Canadian markets and sectors is…

Read more »