Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These growth stocks may seem a bit risky at top heights, but don’t count them out for future earnings as well!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Growth stocks can feel like a conundrum when they’re hitting new highs. Are these worth it, or is it all downhill from here? The answer often lies in understanding why they’re thriving and the unique opportunities they offer for long-term investors. Let’s dive into why growth stocks, particularly Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Cameco (TSX:CCO), and TFI International (TSX:TFII), remain stellar “forever holds.”

The stocks

First, growth stocks represent companies that are leaders in innovation, efficiency, or demand for their products, together with high valuations that often reflect potential rather than just their current earnings. Shopify is a great example. Despite its high price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 104.9 hi, the growth stock has consistently posted double-digit revenue growth, with the most recent quarter showing a 26.1% year-over-year increase. Shopify’s dominance in e-commerce platforms and its expanding suite of services position it for long-term success, making it a worthy buy even at highs.

Cameco, a leader in uranium mining, benefits from a renewed global interest in nuclear energy. While its earnings might seem volatile, its revenue grew by an impressive 25.3% in the most recent quarter. The world’s shift towards clean energy solutions is a long-term growth driver for uranium, giving Cameco a secure footing for the future. Its historical resilience and market leadership make the growth stock a solid long-term hold.

Meanwhile, TFI International, a North American logistics giant, continues to deliver solid performance even in challenging economic conditions. Although quarterly earnings dipped by 4% year-over-year, TFI has been making strategic acquisitions and optimizing its operations, maintaining strong profit margins. Its forward P/E of 18.9 reflects optimism for continued growth, and with a solid dividend yield of 1.2%, the growth stock offers a bit of income on the side.

Still long-term holds

Why should you consider holding these stocks forever? Companies like Shopify, Cameco, and TFI are not just reactive to market trends. The growth stocks are shaping the industries they operate in. Shopify’s constant innovation in e-commerce, Cameco’s pivotal role in global energy security, and TFI’s operational prowess in logistics ensure they remain indispensable in each respective field. The ability to adapt to challenges while pursuing new opportunities underscores the longevity.

Investing in growth stocks at peaks might feel risky, but history has shown that buying quality at any price often pays off. Shopify’s stock, for instance, has skyrocketed from its 2023 lows of $72.36 to over $158 today, rewarding patient investors who believed in its vision. The same can be said for Cameco, which has climbed steadily amid the nuclear renaissance, and TFI, which has grown both organically and through savvy acquisitions.

Looking ahead, these companies are well-poised for further gains. Shopify’s forward P/E of 77.5 may seem steep, but its low debt-to-equity ratio of 11.3% and strong cash reserves of $4.9 billion provide ample room to fund growth. Cameco’s focus on long-term uranium contracts and a cleaner energy future bodes well for its revenue stability. TFI’s ability to generate significant free cash flow ensures it can weather economic downturns while pursuing expansion.

Bottom line

In short, growth stocks at highs aren’t just about chasing the trend. These are about buying into a future of innovation and market leadership. Shopify, Cameco, and TFI International exemplify this potential, blending strong fundamentals, visionary leadership, and market dominance to ensure they remain investor favourites for years to come. Hold them with confidence, and you just might thank yourself in the decades ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian stock market has some lucrative dividend stocks to buy right now. And you can get them for less than…

Read more »

box of children's toys
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This low-cost retailer never seems to be a bad buy, but will that still be the case in 2025?

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These financial stocks are top choices for those looking for long-term income, along with security for life!

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Limit

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can boost yield while reducing risk.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Boost Your Income for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing doesn't have to be difficult, scary, or risky, especially when considering a stable ETF like this one.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 Smart Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Do you want to easily earn steady monthly passive income? These three Canadian real estate stocks are an exceptional buy…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Dividend Stocks

TSX Bull Market Winners to Buy Aggresively

| Jitendra Parashar

Instead of letting your savings sit idle in low-interest accounts, investing in these two top dividend stocks could help you…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Feel Confident Buying Aggressively

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You may not usually think of these dividend stocks first, but each offers a strong reason to consider adding them…

Read more »