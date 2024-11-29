Member Login
Home » Investing » Who Will Be the AI Winners of 2024? Here Are the Top Contenders

Who Will Be the AI Winners of 2024? Here Are the Top Contenders

From Nvidia stock’s dominance to Palantir’s rise, meet the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks shaping the AI revolution!

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Some artificial intelligence (AI) companies have risen to the occasion in 2024, riding the wave of AI innovation and transforming it into impressive financial performance, while others have just been lucky. As the year wraps up, three large-cap AI stocks stand out: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

NVDA Chart

NVDA data by YCharts

U.S. technology giants continue to dominate the global AI race, and early investors have reaped massive gains on the big winners in this hot space. However, the top-performing AI stock on the list has rallied on non-AI-related momentum. Let’s dive into how the best AI stocks leveraged AI to capture attention (and investors’ dollars) this year.

Nvidia stock: The undisputed AI champion

Semiconductor designer Nvidia continues to experience unbelievably strong revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth rates in 2024, and NVDA stock has soared 173% year-to-date to make the Jensen Huang-led tech giant the largest company in North America with a US$3.5 trillion market capitalization.

Nvidia has booked the most dollar revenue and earnings and generated the most cash flow from pure AI-related products and business lines so far in 2024. Its dominance in AI hardware and software development tools has created what appears like a monopoly in the global AI space.

This year, Nvidia smashed records across the board:

  • Revenue growth: 135% year-over-year for the nine months to October 27, 2024, to US$91.2 billion.
  • Net income: 190%, with operating margins expanding from 70.9% to 75.8%.
  • Free cash flow growth: 187.3% to US$45.2 billion.

With its groundbreaking AI accelerators and highly sought “free” AI software development platform, the company has tripled its revenue, earnings, and cash flow run rates in 2024.

In the near term, Nvidia expects to hit US$37.5 billion in revenue this quarter, a 70% year-over-year increase by January 2025. Revenue growth momentum remains strong.

Investors who bought in early have seen spectacular returns, but even at current valuations, Nvidia stock remains the gold standard in AI. Nvidia stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 32.8, and a forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.8 make the AI stock seem undervalued relative to its strong future earnings growth potential.

Palantir Technologies stock: The quiet highflier

Up 284% year-to-date, Palantir Technologies may not have Nvidia’s market clout, but its stock performance this year has been nothing short of stellar. Known for its advanced data analytics and “military-grade” AI platforms, Palantir has seen revenue growth rates accelerate every quarter, from 12.7% in mid-2023 to 30% by September 2024.

Key highlights:

  • Operating margins doubled year-over-year to 15.6% this year.
  • Debt-free balance sheet: A rarity in today’s market.
  • Inclusion in the S&P 500 this year boosted demand as passive funds rushed to buy.

While Palantir’s fundamentals shine, the stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 138 might give value-conscious investors pause. Still, its momentum and robust financial health make it a compelling long-term play.

MicroStrategy: An AI stock riding Bitcoin’s wave

It’s up 515% so far this year, but MicroStrategy stock’s AI story is more of a subplot than the main narrative. While the company has enhanced its software offerings with AI capabilities, its true catalyst in 2024 has been Bitcoin. As the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has profited handsomely from the cryptocurrency’s meteoric rise to over US$100,000 per coin.

The numbers:

  • MicroStrategy held 279,420 BTC by November 11, 2024. The stash was acquired at an average cost of US$42,692 per Bitcoin.
  • Its core software business, however, hasn’t seen much growth, with revenue declining sequentially from US$499 million in 2022 to $467.2 million over the past 12 months.

Investors looking to bet on AI innovation might find MicroStrategy lacking. But if Bitcoin is your game, this stock could be another indirect play.

What does 2025 hold?

The AI landscape evolves rapidly, and 2025 will undoubtedly bring new contenders to the forefront. For now, Nvidia leads the pack, Palantir impresses with its steady execution, and MicroStrategy stands as a reminder that not all AI stocks are created equal.

Whether you’re chasing growth, value, or speculative thrills, AI offers a little something for every type of investor. As exciting as these AI stock success stories are, due diligence remains key. The future may be AI-powered, but investing success still depends on your ability to separate hype from substance.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks may seem a bit risky at top heights, but don't count them out for future earnings as…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Is a Screaming Buy, and Nobody’s Noticing Yet

| Jitendra Parashar

As BlackBerry continues to integrate AI technology in its cybersecurity as well as IoT solutions, its stock could deliver solid…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Puja Tayal

Shopify stock is moving aggressively in the holiday season. Here are two strategies to make money from this stock in…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More 

| Puja Tayal

If you have been procrastinating about investing in this tech stock, you are losing the opportunity to make millions.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: The Best Benefit to Claim in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This benefit is one of the most broad ones you can claim from the CRA, yet many of us are…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

Will Shopify Stock Continue its Surge Into 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 26% from all-time highs, Shopify is a beaten-down tech stock that continues to grow at an enviable pace in…

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks to Buy Now: A Canadian Investor’s Guide

| Andrew Button

E-commerce companies like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) use generative AI to help vendors create product descriptions.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stocks on the TSX

| Andrew Button

Canadian companies like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are leading the charge in AI development.

Read more »