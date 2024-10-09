Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Get Cute; Just Buy Stability: Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Don’t Get Cute; Just Buy Stability: Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Should you buy growth or defence stocks in this economy? Until the economy’s reaction on interest rate cuts is clear, defence is better.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.

Source: Getty Images

The stock market has been rebounding this year, but signs of a recession are also showing up. There are many similarities between now and 2008, just before the Global Financial Crisis struck. For instance, loan delinquencies in the United States have again increased. The Fed announced a 50 basis point (bps) rate cut instead of 25 bps, surprising the market and borrowers.

And some stocks are already responding: Insurer Manulife Financial’s (TSX: MFC) stock price recently surged back to its 2008 prices. Generally, demand for insurance increases when risk increases.

Why now is the time to invest in stability

By definition, a recession occurs when the gross domestic product (GDP) growth is negative for two consecutive quarters. Both Canada and the United States have managed to avert recession so far. Still, now may not be the time to get cute and make risky investments that are highly dependent on a strong economy.

The next six to seven months will be a period of economic uncertainty. In my opinion, it’s better to prepare your portfolio for the worst by investing in stability.

Top defensive stocks to buy now

While recession fears loom, evergreen stocks and contrarian buys can help absorb the shocks, and you won’t miss out on the equity returns.

Enbridge stock

The evergreen dividend stock Enbridge (TSX:ENB) can give you a 6.5% annual return in the form of its dividend yield. The stock itself will fall in a weak economy. However, it could recover to its $45-$55 price range once the economy stabilizes. And regardless of the stock price, Enbridge’s dividends will keep coming in all economic cycles; the company has paid out regular dividends for more than 60 years.

Enbridge pays 60% to 70% of its distributed cash flow (DCF) in dividends. The DCF is the cash flow left after paying creditors, meeting operations expenses, and setting aside capital spending. The company has a 30% to 40% buffer, which it can use to continue paying dividends in difficult times.

Enbridge is a stock you can buy anytime, and especially when it trades below $50, as you can lock in a 7%-plus yield.

Barrick Gold stock

Investing in Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a better investment than buying gold because gold stocks pay dividends! Beware that Barrick’s stock price fluctuates with the commodity’s price. The price of gold tends to rise in times of economic uncertainty, so Barrick’s stock price has zoomed in those periods.

The company has also expanded into copper, which gives it a more stable income given the high use of the metal in various industries.

Barrick isn’t a long-term investment as it’s a cyclical stock. But it could be a great buy today if you’re worried about economic uncertainty.

CT REIT stock

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a real estate stock you could consider buying anytime. Although real estate prices are sensitive to the economy, CT REIT is lower-risk stock because most of its property portfolio is made up of Canadian Tire stores. That ensures a high occupancy rate of more than 99%. Moreover, the REIT has very little mortgage ($8 million) and mostly debentures and Class C units that get renewed every time.

The REIT is among the few that have increased its distributions annually in the last 10 years while reducing its payout ratio.

The major risk to CT REIT is that it’s highly dependent on its parent. If Canadian Tire decides to close a lot of stores, the distributions could be affected. And if property prices slump, it could affect the REIT’s unit price — but it could still pay distributions.

All three stocks could mitigate the downside risk in today’s economy and keep your investing confidence intact. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no holdings in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stock Market

TFSA Investors: How to Create a Diversified Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the TFSA to create a balanced portfolio in 2024 and still generate inflation-beating returns over…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Volatile commodity prices and concerns about China’s growth may keep the TSX under pressure today as investors shift their focus…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight declines in commodity prices could pressure the TSX index at the open today as China’s economic stimulus measures and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite now trades with solid 15.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

Stock Market

Is Brookfield Business Partners a Buy in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from all-time highs, Brookfield Business Partners is a cheap TSX stock that should be on top of your…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 4

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. jobs report and volatile commodity prices amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more economic data from the United States, TSX investors will continue to monitor the ongoing West Asia conflict today,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 2

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. non-farm employment data and new developments related to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will remain…

Read more »