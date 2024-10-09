Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for Its 4.7% Yield?

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for Its 4.7% Yield?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) has an impressive history since its spin-off from its parent company in January 2008. With market-beating returns and a diverse portfolio, this company has captured the attention of investors seeking steady income and growth. As of now, it offers an attractive yield of 4.7%. But the question remains: Is Brookfield Infrastructure a smart buy for long-term investors?

A track record of success

Since its inception, Brookfield Infrastructure has consistently outperformed both the broader Canadian stock market and the utility sector. Investors who held onto their units for the past decade have enjoyed annual returns of approximately 16%, effectively doubling the performance of the Canadian market and utilities during that period, as shown in the graph below.

BIP.UN Total Return Level Chart

BIP.UN, XIU, and XUT Total Return Level data starting with an initial investment of $10,000 by YCharts

However, the last three years have presented challenges, particularly with the higher interest rates. Although BIP.UN has underperformed the market — achieving annualized returns of 4.4% compared with the market’s 9.4% — it has still outpaced its sector, which managed a mere 2.1%. This mixed performance raises questions about the future, especially as interest rates continue to fluctuate.

BIP.UN Total Return Level Chart

BIP.UN, XIU, and XUT Total Return Level data by YCharts

A robust and diversified portfolio

Brookfield Infrastructure offers impressive diversification. Although it has two businesses contributing to more than 10% of its its funds from operations (FFO), it has more than 45 businesses across four primary segments — utilities, midstream, data, and transport infrastructure — and is well-positioned to weather economic storms.

Approximately 90% of its FFO comes from regulated or contracted sources, ensuring stable cash flows. This resilience has enabled Brookfield Infrastructure to grow its cash distributions at an average annual rate of 8.3% over the past decade. Management aims for a future growth rate of 5-9% per year, making the current 4.7% yield even more enticing for long-term investors.

Strategic investments and future growth

Year to date, Brookfield Infrastructure has engaged in strategic tuck-in and follow-on investments, including significant transactions like the US$4 billion acquisition of Cyxtera U.S. retail colocation data centres and the US$2.2 billion deal for ATC India telecom towers. These investments not only bolster its existing portfolio but also pave the way for future growth.

Moreover, the company boasts a record capital backlog of about US$8 billion, highlighting its commitment to organic growth. Major projects include a US$3.9 billion U.S. semiconductor facility and a US$1.2 billion global data centre platform. With these initiatives, Brookfield Infrastructure aims to capitalize on the growing demand for digital infrastructure.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure’s commitment to creating shareholder value is evident in its focus on optimizing capital structure and leveraging the tailwinds of digitalization. With more than 60% of its FFO tied to this trend, BIP.UN is positioned to benefit from the increasing reliance on digital services. Additionally, its prudent financing strategy, including a diverse mix of corporate bonds and bank loans, helps insulate it from interest rate volatility.

If you’re looking to start a position in a high-quality utility stock, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a reasonable entry point today. With a solid yield of 4.7% and a robust growth strategy, it presents a good option for long-term investors seeking both income and capital appreciation. Given its historical performance and strategic direction, BIP.UN is worth considering for your diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These top stocks have tremendous growth potential and are trading off their highs, making them some of the best Canadian…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy for its 3.8% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With a dividend yield that's much lower than two of its main peers, is Rogers stock still a good investment…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 7.5% in October 2024.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Shopify by 2030

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-growth stocks could soon be worth more than the TSX’s former tech superstar.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for Its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on SLF.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality dividend stocks is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth. This strategy also offers the opportunity to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy at a Deep Discount in October

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Whitecap and TD should help you deliver outsized gains right now.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? Here Are the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment is enough to buy the best stocks today for generous, sizeable returns.

Read more »