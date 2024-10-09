Member Login
Home » Investing » The Great Canadian REIT Rally Is Starting Now

The Great Canadian REIT Rally Is Starting Now

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and another top REIT worth buying this October 2024.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been faring quite well in recent months. Undoubtedly, rate cut hype has been partially priced into various names, but as the Bank of Canada moves forward with its rate reductions, I still think the next 12–18 months could prove prosperous for today’s slate of higher-yielding REIT plays, specifically the ones that are most sensitive to changes in interest rates.

Indeed, it’s not hard to imagine that many income investors are starting to take an interest in Canadian REITs again. Though they’ve been dead money since the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates just a few years ago, it’s tough to look past the potentially deep value to be had in some of the more battered names. With a no-landing (no recession) scenario potentially in the cards for the Canadian economy, perhaps the great REIT rally is just getting started. Indeed, whenever central banks are in cut mode, the rate-sensitive names may have more runway to the upside than you think.

In this piece, we’ll check in with two great Canadian REITs that still look incredibly cheap, even after bouncing slightly off their recent lows. So, if you seek value, yield and, more recently, share price momentum, the following two look worth picking up or stashing on one’s radar as we approach the year’s end.

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a residential REIT that specializes in apartments and manufactured home communities (MHCs). With real estate in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, the REIT is nicely diversified. Of course, the main attraction to Killam, I believe, has to be its longer-term expansion plan. Indeed, Killam is more than just another residential REIT.

With a focus on top-tier management, amenities, and more, Killam is all about improving the rental experience in the markets it operates in. At just shy of $20 per share, the residential REIT is looking like a huge bargain. The summer melt-up has since faltered with KMP.UN shares more recently falling 9% in a hurry.

As KMP.UN corrects, I think it’s a smart idea to think about buying or adding to a position. Indeed, the 3.5% yield is generous, and as rates fall further, I do think shares could be in for a strong finish to the year. If you seek a high-quality residential REIT, it’s tough to top Killam, whether you’re in for the growth or the value.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a popular REIT behind various strip malls located across the country. Indeed, retail REITs have taken big hits to the chin in recent years. Not only did they have to grapple with high interest rates, COVID’s impact, and the rise of e-commerce rivals, but they’ve also had to navigate a rough, high-rate climate.

Now that rates are retreating, I see Smart as having the means to really take its expansion plan to the next level. Indeed, Smart is shooting to jolt the residential side of its business. Though Smart’s still a retail-centric REIT, I would watch the name closely as it looks to diversify its portfolio in a meaningful way. The yield sits at a generous 7.2% after dipping 6% from its 52-week high. I think it’s an opportunity for passive income seekers looking to punch their ticket to the next big REIT rally.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: 2 Growth Stocks to Stash Away in Your TFSA Forever!

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and another top-tier tech play worth buying for a TFSA right now.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could be undervalued right now.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Retirement

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the best place to put stocks that could double and multiply. Here are three worth holding for…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Investing

So You Own GameStop Stock – Is It Still a Good Investment?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I'm bearish on Gamestop, and what I would invest in instead.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,100 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

While traditional dividend stocks can help you build passive income, this stock can earn you $1,000 in annual dividends and…

Read more »

Asset Management
Bank Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some fundamental factors that could play a key role in helping Brookfield stock continue to surge over the…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Time to Invest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ made a major win from buying assets from Chevron stock. And yet, this company still seems to be on…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks to Buy Now: Top Picks for Canadian Investors

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding energy stocks might be excellent investments for Canadians bullish on the energy industry right now.

Read more »