Member Login
Home » Investing » Two Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

Two Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

RRSP investors: Both of these U.S. consumer staples stocks have paid dividends for over 50+ years.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is an ideal vehicle for holding U.S. stocks, primarily due to the tax advantages that many investors overlook.

Outside of an RRSP, dividends from U.S. stocks are subjected to a 15% foreign withholding tax. This means a stock with a 1% dividend yield effectively yields only 0.85% after taxes. Surprisingly, this tax applies even within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

However, within an RRSP, this withholding tax on dividends does not apply, making it a smart choice for those looking to maximize their returns on U.S. equities.

Therefore, if you have a cost-effective way to convert CAD to USD, prioritizing U.S. stocks in your RRSP can be a tax-advantaged strategy that also diversifies your portfolio geographically.

Here are two perennial picks that I personally love, both of which are celebrated as Dividend Kings for their long-standing history of dividend growth spanning over 50 years.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stands out not only for its iconic status but also for its robust business model and financial health.

The company boasts impressive profit margins, with an operating margin of over 32%, underscoring its efficient and resilient operations.

Coca-Cola’s globally recognized and expansive portfolio includes beloved brands like Diet Coke, Powerade, Sprite, and Fanta, among others, which diversify its offerings and enhance its market stability.

Historically, Coca-Cola has also been remarkably generous to its shareholders. A single share purchased in 1919 would have split into 9,216 shares today.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola has a commendable record of dividend growth, with dividends increasing for 63 consecutive years. Over the last five years, dividends have grown by an average of 3.8% annually.

Current dividend yield: 2.7%

Procter & Gamble

Take a moment to glance around your house; it’s likely that you’re using several products manufactured by Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

From Tide laundry detergent and Bounty paper towels to Pampers diapers and Crest toothpaste, Procter & Gamble’s array of household brands integrates seamlessly into daily life.

Like Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble exhibits robust financial health with a resilient operating margin of 21.4%. This stability is mirrored in its commendable dividend record.

Procter & Gamble has not only been increasing its dividend for 68 consecutive years but has also done so at a more rapid pace than many of its peers, with an annualized increase of 5.9% over the past five years.

Current dividend yield: 2.4%

The Foolish takeaway

Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble stand as long-established dividend kings, operating in defensive industries with perennial demand. Their above-average yields and consistent dividend growth make them ideal candidates for holding within an RRSP, where dividends can be fully reinvested without the deduction of foreign withholding taxes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could be undervalued right now.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,100 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

While traditional dividend stocks can help you build passive income, this stock can earn you $1,000 in annual dividends and…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Consumer Staple Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why Coca-Cola remains a timeless buy-and-hold forever stock for me.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Manulife or Sun Life: Which Finance Stock Is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Sun Life stock and Manulife stock are up in the last while, but which edges the other out?

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

Buy 698 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $62.82/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend payer is a way to bring in dividend income, with cash coming from multiple business ventures.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Still Offering Attractive Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for Its 4.7% Yield?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets.

Read more »