Where Will Brookfield Stock Be in 5 Years?

Here are some fundamental factors that could play a key role in helping Brookfield stock continue to surge over the next five years.

When we buy a stock for the long term, we hope to see it grow and thrive through various market cycles. With interest rates starting to decline in the U.S. and Canada, combined with gradually easing inflation, the economic environment looks more favorable for large companies like Brookfield (TSX:BN).

The Toronto-based diversified giant could be positioned to benefit from these positive economic shifts. With a market cap of $117.6 billion and a stock price sitting at $71.57 per share, Brookfield stock has surged 35% so far in 2024. But where will Brookfield’s stock be in the next five years?

In this article, I’ll try to answer this question by diving into Brookfield’s recent financial growth trends, fundamental growth prospects, and the economic trends that could impact BN stock’s price trends in the years to come. Let’s begin.

A quick look at Brookfield’s diversified business model

If you don’t know it already, Brookfield operates across asset management, insurance solutions, and operating businesses, managing over $900 billion in assets. It primarily invests in high-quality global assets in sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity.

Overall, two of the main strengths of Brookfield’s business model are its size and diversification. The company uses its large capital base, flexible investment strategies, and strong global presence to find opportunities throughout market cycles. This approach usually leads to high efficiency and provides stability even during tough economic times. Also, by investing in stable, inflation-linked revenue streams, the company ensures steady cash flows and maintains a strong balance sheet.

Resilience during challenging economic conditions

Despite facing economic headwinds due to high interest rates and fluctuating economic conditions, Brookfield’s overall performance has remained remarkably strong. To give you a quick idea about that, its total revenue jumped by 69% in the last five years between 2018 and 2023. Despite inflationary pressures and other concerns affecting its margins, the company’s adjusted annual earnings in these five years rose 33.7% from US$2.27 per share in 2018 to US$3.03 per share in 2023.

Even as financial markets faced volatility, Brookfield remained active in both acquiring valuable assets and raising capital, which boosted its ability to navigate through challenging environments. In 2023, Brookfield reinvested excess cash flows into expanding its core businesses while buying back shares worth US$600 million. Such moves not only boost the company’s intrinsic value but also reflect management’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Where might Brookfield stock be in the next 5 years?

Looking back, Brookfield stock has delivered an impressive 97% positive returns over the last five years compared to a 48% increase in the TSX Composite benchmark.

Besides its investments in infrastructure, renewable power, and other long-life assets, Brookfield’s focus on the expansion of its insurance solutions and scaling its asset management abilities could help it continue its upward trend over the next five years. In addition, more declines in interest rates over the coming years will likely boost Brookfield’s financial flexibility and allow it to finance new projects at lower costs. While it’s nearly impossible to predict with absolute certainty where Brookfield’s stock will be in five years, its strong fundamentals suggest it could continue to outperform the broader market by a huge margin and reward investors with robust returns.