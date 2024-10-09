Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Where Will Brookfield Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Brookfield Stock Be in 5 Years?

Here are some fundamental factors that could play a key role in helping Brookfield stock continue to surge over the next five years.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

When we buy a stock for the long term, we hope to see it grow and thrive through various market cycles. With interest rates starting to decline in the U.S. and Canada, combined with gradually easing inflation, the economic environment looks more favorable for large companies like Brookfield (TSX:BN).

The Toronto-based diversified giant could be positioned to benefit from these positive economic shifts. With a market cap of $117.6 billion and a stock price sitting at $71.57 per share, Brookfield stock has surged 35% so far in 2024. But where will Brookfield’s stock be in the next five years?

In this article, I’ll try to answer this question by diving into Brookfield’s recent financial growth trends, fundamental growth prospects, and the economic trends that could impact BN stock’s price trends in the years to come. Let’s begin.

A quick look at Brookfield’s diversified business model

If you don’t know it already, Brookfield operates across asset management, insurance solutions, and operating businesses, managing over $900 billion in assets. It primarily invests in high-quality global assets in sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity.

Overall, two of the main strengths of Brookfield’s business model are its size and diversification. The company uses its large capital base, flexible investment strategies, and strong global presence to find opportunities throughout market cycles. This approach usually leads to high efficiency and provides stability even during tough economic times. Also, by investing in stable, inflation-linked revenue streams, the company ensures steady cash flows and maintains a strong balance sheet.

Resilience during challenging economic conditions

Despite facing economic headwinds due to high interest rates and fluctuating economic conditions, Brookfield’s overall performance has remained remarkably strong. To give you a quick idea about that, its total revenue jumped by 69% in the last five years between 2018 and 2023. Despite inflationary pressures and other concerns affecting its margins, the company’s adjusted annual earnings in these five years rose 33.7% from US$2.27 per share in 2018 to US$3.03 per share in 2023.

Even as financial markets faced volatility, Brookfield remained active in both acquiring valuable assets and raising capital, which boosted its ability to navigate through challenging environments. In 2023, Brookfield reinvested excess cash flows into expanding its core businesses while buying back shares worth US$600 million. Such moves not only boost the company’s intrinsic value but also reflect management’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

Where might Brookfield stock be in the next 5 years?

Looking back, Brookfield stock has delivered an impressive 97% positive returns over the last five years compared to a 48% increase in the TSX Composite benchmark.

Besides its investments in infrastructure, renewable power, and other long-life assets, Brookfield’s focus on the expansion of its insurance solutions and scaling its asset management abilities could help it continue its upward trend over the next five years. In addition, more declines in interest rates over the coming years will likely boost Brookfield’s financial flexibility and allow it to finance new projects at lower costs. While it’s nearly impossible to predict with absolute certainty where Brookfield’s stock will be in five years, its strong fundamentals suggest it could continue to outperform the broader market by a huge margin and reward investors with robust returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank Stocks

The Best Banking Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

It's difficult to objectively call a stock the best without one or a set of evaluation metrics. Limiting yourself to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5% Dividend Yield: Why I Will Be Buying and Holding This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Adam Othman

Stability and a healthy return potential are among the hallmarks of the so-called “forever stocks.” But while many stocks promise…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Bank Stocks

Down 20% This Stock Is Primed to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

| Andrew Walker

An extended rally could be on the way if the economy avoids a recession.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TD has underperformed some peers in 2024. Will 2025 be better?

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Andrew Walker

BNS stock is up in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

worry concern
Bank Stocks

BMO Stock: Should Canadian Investors Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

BMO picked up a nice tailwind in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Should You Buy CIBC Stock or BMO Stock Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both CIBC stock and BMO stock look like solid investments, with ultra-high dividends. But which is the better bet?

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

These are my top three reasons why TD Bank stock could be a solid buy right now.

Read more »