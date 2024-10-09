Why AI Stocks Should Be in Every Canadian Investor’s Portfolio

Ride the AI wave! Canadian investors, don’t miss out on the AI revolution. Learn why AI stocks belong in your portfolio and discover opportunities like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock.

The world is on the cusp of a technological revolution powered by artificial intelligence (AI). From self-driving cars to personalized medicine, AI is transforming industries and reshaping our lives. For growth-oriented Canadian investors, this presents a golden wealth-building opportunity. AI stocks are not just a fleeting trend; they are a gateway to participating in a future brimming with potential.

The AI revolution: Made in Canada

It’s fitting that on October 8th, the “Godfather of AI,” Geoffrey E. Hinton, a figure closely associated with Canada’s University of Toronto, received a Nobel Prize in Physics for his groundbreaking work on artificial neural networks. This recognition underscores AI’s deep roots in Canada, and it’d be sad if Canadian investors lag behind international peers in harnessing the new technological growth wave for profit.

AI is no longer a futuristic fantasy; it’s here, and it’s disrupting industries and workflows. Algorithms predict your shopping habits, chatbots answer your questions, and machines diagnose diseases with incredible accuracy. This could just be the beginning. Bloomberg Market Intelligence estimates the global AI market will explode from US$40 billion (C$54.7 billion) in 2022 to a staggering US$1.8 trillion (C$2.5 trillion) by 2032, bringing lasting changes to many industries and generating immense wealth for AI stock investors in the process.

Why Canadian investors should embrace AI stocks

High growth potential: Investing in AI stocks is akin to investing in the internet in the 1990s. Early adopters stand to gain significantly as the AI market expands. Nvidia stock's 995% gain since October 2022 is an early example of the potential returns AI stocks may generate as they revolutionize entire industries. Growth potential is still evident as Nvidia's production partner, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., boosts its production capacity in Mexico to meet the "crazy" demand anticipated for Nvidia's AI chips in 2025.

Diversification: AI stocks can add valuable diversification to your portfolio. By investing in a sector with different growth drivers than traditional Canadian energy and resources industries, you can potentially reduce your overall portfolio risk and enhance returns.

Long-term investment: Artificial intelligence is not a fad; it's a fundamental shift in how we work and interact with digital content. Investing in AI stocks is a long-term strategy, offering the potential for sustained growth as AI continues to evolve and integrate into every facet of our lives.

A Canadian AI stock to consider right now: Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS), an Ottawa-based company, provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions powered by AI. Kinaxis helps businesses make faster, more informed decisions in today’s increasingly complex global economy. Sustained revenue growth, a view to profitability growth, and recent activist investor activity have pushed Kinaxis stock to an 11.8% gain during the past month as the company transitions from an analytics platform builder to an accelerated growth phase.

Given a forward price-earnings (PE) multiple of 38.5 and a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1, Kinaxis stock appears fairly valued given its impressive projected earnings growth of 49.4% annually over the next five years. This strong growth trajectory should propel Kinaxis stock higher.

Grab an AI stock ETF for diversity

Alternatively, Canadian investors who wish to gain instant diversification across multiple global AI stocks could consider buying AI-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX:CIAI). The CIAI ETF offers cheap exposure to a portfolio of 41 global artificial intelligence stocks that may enjoy significant economic benefits from their role in advancing artificial intelligence.

Get ready for a bumpy ride

While AI stocks offer immense growth potential, they can be extremely volatile, and the rapid pace of technological change creates uncertainty. Consider limiting your entire portfolio exposure to a risk level that you are willing and able to deal with.

However, by carefully researching AI companies; joining investment research groups, forums, and platforms; diversifying your investments; and staying informed about the fast-evolving AI landscape, you can mitigate the risks of investing in AI stocks.

Investor takeaway

The AI revolution is here, and long-term-oriented Canadian investors shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to participate in one of the most transformative technological shifts in history. Start researching, explore your options, and consider adding AI stocks to your portfolio today.