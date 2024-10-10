Member Login
Home » Investing » Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Simple Index Funds to Buy and Hold for Decades

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Simple Index Funds to Buy and Hold for Decades

Investing in low-cost index funds such as the VUG, SCHD, and XIT can help Canadian investors retire with $1 million.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market may be overwhelming for most new investors. Keep in mind that while there are over 8,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Canada, only a handful are positioned to deliver inflation-beating returns over time.

However, Canadian investors with a long-term horizon can build generational wealth by increasing their exposure to quality low-cost index funds that offer diversification and lower portfolio risk.

Here’s how to invest in these simple index funds to retire with $1 million.

Invest in the Vanguard Growth ETF

Canadians with a high-risk appetite can consider holding the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG). The index fund tracks the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index, which invests in 200 large-cap growth stocks south of the border.

The largest holdings of the ETF include Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazonand Meta Platforms, which account for 45% of the fund. In fact, the tech sector accounts for 56% of the index fund, followed by consumer discretionary at 19% and industrials at 8%.

With over US$250 billion in assets under management, the VUG ETF has an expense ratio of just 0.04%. In the last 10 years, it has generated a compounded annual growth rate of 15.5%, while annual returns are lower at 11.5% if we expand the investment horizon to January 2004.

Invest in the SCHD ETF

Another popular ETF in the U.S. is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD). The SCHD ETF is a low-cost fund that can serve as part of your core portfolio or complement a diversified portfolio. It tracks an index focused on the quality and sustainability of dividends, making it attractive to income-seeking investors.

With US$62.5 billion in assets under management, the SCHD ETF has an expense ratio of 0.06%. The fund’s top five holdings include Home DepotBlackRockCiscoVerizon, and Pfizer, which collectively account for over a fifth of the total portfolio.

The SCHD ETF has delivered a compounded annual growth rate of 11.7% in the last 10 years.

Invest in the XIT ETF

The final ETF on the list is the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Tech Index ETF (TSX:XIT). While the VUG and SCHD provide you exposure to quality stocks in the U.S., the XIT focuses on Canada’s largest tech stocks.

In the last 10 years, the XIT ETF has returned more than 19% in average annual returns, which is staggering. With $662 million in net assets, the XIT ETF has an expense ratio of 0.60%, while its management fee is lower at 0.55%.

The fund’s top holdings include ShopifyConstellation Software, and CGI Inc., which account for almost 70% of the total index.

Compared to the VUG and the SCHD, the Canadian tech ETF is highly concentrated and can complement other investments on the list.

The Foolish takeaway

If you had invested $13,000 annually in each of these three funds in the last 10 years, your portfolio would be worth more than $1 million today after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Investors should look to invest regularly in diversified index funds and build long-term wealth over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, CGI, Cisco Systems, Constellation Software, Home Depot, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

view of skyscapers from below
Stock Market

3 Key Steps to Take as the TSX Breaks Record Highs

| Kay Ng

It's surely nice to enjoy a rising market. Simultaneously, let's not forget that market corrections will also occur at some…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. consumer inflation report and some key corporate earnings from Canada will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stock Market

Optimism or Overreach? Strategies for Canadian Investors as the TSX Surges

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can focus on investing in a diversified basket of stocks driven by great businesses with durable earnings growth…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Stock Market

Don’t Get Cute; Just Buy Stability: Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

Should you buy growth or defence stocks in this economy? Until the economy's reaction on interest rate cuts is clear,…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stock Market

TFSA Investors: How to Create a Diversified Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can use the TFSA to create a balanced portfolio in 2024 and still generate inflation-beating returns over…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Volatile commodity prices and concerns about China’s growth may keep the TSX under pressure today as investors shift their focus…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 8

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight declines in commodity prices could pressure the TSX index at the open today as China’s economic stimulus measures and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite now trades with solid 15.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »