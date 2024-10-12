Invest $7000 in This Dividend Stock to Make $600 in Passive Income

Looking to make monthly passive income? Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stock’s 8.6% dividend yield could turn into a steady stream of monthly paycheques.

Are you tired of watching your savings stagnate in low-yield accounts? As Canadian inflation cools and the Bank of Canada eases interest rates, a golden opportunity is emerging in the real estate sector. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF), a monthly dividend powerhouse, is poised to ride the wave of recovering real estate fundamentals and could be a richly rewarding option for investors seeking reliable ways to make high-yield passive income.

Imagine turning a modest $7,000 TFSA investment into a steady stream of $600 in annual passive income. Sounds too good to be true? Let’s dive into why Timbercreek Financial isn’t just another dividend stock, but a potential treasure trove for savvy investors.

Timbercreek Financial stock: A lender helping Canadians make passive income

Timbercreek Financial is a non-bank lender that provides short-term real estate loans to income-producing properties across urban Canadian markets. With a market capitalization of $667 million and robust mortgage portfolio of $1 billion in net assets, the company has established itself as a significant player in the alternative lending space, offering investors a growing opportunity to make passive income.

The company’s focus on professional mortgage loans with maturities under five years, primarily in multi-residential, office, and retail properties, forms the cornerstone of its business model. This strategy allows Timbercreek to capitalize on lucrative lending opportunities while maintaining a balanced risk profile for those seeking to make passive income through dividends.

Lower interest rates are expected to drive higher transaction levels, potentially expanding the company’s lending activities and profitability.

Further, the company’s net book value has also shown steady growth, increasing from $8.33 at the end of 2022 to $8.42 by June 2023. With a current stock price of $8.04, shares appear to be trading at a slight discount to book value, potentially offering an attractive entry point for investors looking to make passive income.

High dividend yield and monthly payouts: A passive income powerhouse

One of Timbercreek Financial stock’s most attractive features for investors looking to make passive income is its impressive 8.6% annual dividend yield. This translates to about $8.60 in dividends for every $100 invested, providing a substantial income stream for investors.

What sets Timbercreek apart in helping you make passive income is its monthly dividend payment schedule. Unlike quarterly payouts common among many TSX dividend stocks, Timbercreek distributes dividends 12 times a year. This frequency allows investors to benefit from more rapid compounding, potentially accelerating wealth accumulation over time.

The company’s commitment to helping shareholders make passive income is further evidenced by its recent dividend practices. During the first quarter, Timbercreek declared a special dividend that matched its regular monthly payout, demonstrating management’s willingness to share excess profits with investors.

The dividend remains well covered by recurring earnings, even as management tightly manages new loan disbursements to mitigate risks while navigating a tight mortgage lending environment. In the second quarter of 2024, Timbercreek paid out 87.8% of its distributable income in dividends.

How to make $600 in passive income

To make $600 in annual passive income, you may invest $7,000 in Timbercreek Financial stock at current prices to buy 870 shares as shown below.

Stock Recent Price Total Investment Number of Shares Dividend per Share Total Monthly Dividend Annual Payout Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) $8.04 $7,000 870 $0.0575 $50.025 $600.30

Risks and considerations

While Timbercreek Financial presents an appealing investment case for those seeking to make passive income, potential risks include the business’s sensitivity to real estate market fluctuations, interest rate changes, and broader economic factors that could impact borrowers’ ability to repay loans.

That said, the company has successfully navigated tough economic environments before, and it recently returned to a loan book growth mode.

Investor takeaway

Timbercreek Financial stock offers a compelling proposition for investors seeking to make reliable passive income. With its attractive dividend yield, monthly payout structure, and potential for capital appreciation through a growing book value, TF stock presents an opportunity to generate steady income while participating in the Canadian real estate market’s recovery.

That said, while the potential returns are attractive for making passive income, it’s important to maintain a diversified portfolio. Consulting with a financial advisor and joining an investment forum led by professionals can also provide valuable insights and help you develop a winning strategy to make consistent passive income.