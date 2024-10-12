Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7000 in This Dividend Stock to Make $600 in Passive Income

Invest $7000 in This Dividend Stock to Make $600 in Passive Income

Looking to make monthly passive income? Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stock’s 8.6% dividend yield could turn into a steady stream of monthly paycheques.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

Are you tired of watching your savings stagnate in low-yield accounts? As Canadian inflation cools and the Bank of Canada eases interest rates, a golden opportunity is emerging in the real estate sector. Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF), a monthly dividend powerhouse, is poised to ride the wave of recovering real estate fundamentals and could be a richly rewarding option for investors seeking reliable ways to make high-yield passive income.

Imagine turning a modest $7,000 TFSA investment into a steady stream of $600 in annual passive income. Sounds too good to be true? Let’s dive into why Timbercreek Financial isn’t just another dividend stock, but a potential treasure trove for savvy investors.

Timbercreek Financial stock: A lender helping Canadians make passive income

Timbercreek Financial is a non-bank lender that provides short-term real estate loans to income-producing properties across urban Canadian markets. With a market capitalization of $667 million and robust mortgage portfolio of $1 billion in net assets, the company has established itself as a significant player in the alternative lending space, offering investors a growing opportunity to make passive income.

The company’s focus on professional mortgage loans with maturities under five years, primarily in multi-residential, office, and retail properties, forms the cornerstone of its business model. This strategy allows Timbercreek to capitalize on lucrative lending opportunities while maintaining a balanced risk profile for those seeking to make passive income through dividends.

Lower interest rates are expected to drive higher transaction levels, potentially expanding the company’s lending activities and profitability.

Further, the company’s net book value has also shown steady growth, increasing from $8.33 at the end of 2022 to $8.42 by June 2023. With a current stock price of $8.04, shares appear to be trading at a slight discount to book value, potentially offering an attractive entry point for investors looking to make passive income.

High dividend yield and monthly payouts: A passive income powerhouse

One of Timbercreek Financial stock’s most attractive features for investors looking to make passive income is its impressive 8.6% annual dividend yield. This translates to about $8.60 in dividends for every $100 invested, providing a substantial income stream for investors.

What sets Timbercreek apart in helping you make passive income is its monthly dividend payment schedule. Unlike quarterly payouts common among many TSX dividend stocks, Timbercreek distributes dividends 12 times a year. This frequency allows investors to benefit from more rapid compounding, potentially accelerating wealth accumulation over time.

The company’s commitment to helping shareholders make passive income is further evidenced by its recent dividend practices. During the first quarter, Timbercreek declared a special dividend that matched its regular monthly payout, demonstrating management’s willingness to share excess profits with investors.

The dividend remains well covered by recurring earnings, even as management tightly manages new loan disbursements to mitigate risks while navigating a tight mortgage lending environment. In the second quarter of 2024, Timbercreek paid out 87.8% of its distributable income in dividends.

How to make $600 in passive income

To make $600 in annual passive income, you may invest $7,000 in Timbercreek Financial stock at current prices to buy 870 shares as shown below.

StockRecent PriceTotal InvestmentNumber of SharesDividend per ShareTotal Monthly DividendAnnual Payout
Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF)$8.04$7,000870$0.0575$50.025$600.30

Risks and considerations

While Timbercreek Financial presents an appealing investment case for those seeking to make passive income, potential risks include the business’s sensitivity to real estate market fluctuations, interest rate changes, and broader economic factors that could impact borrowers’ ability to repay loans.

That said, the company has successfully navigated tough economic environments before, and it recently returned to a loan book growth mode.

Investor takeaway

Timbercreek Financial stock offers a compelling proposition for investors seeking to make reliable passive income. With its attractive dividend yield, monthly payout structure, and potential for capital appreciation through a growing book value, TF stock presents an opportunity to generate steady income while participating in the Canadian real estate market’s recovery.

That said, while the potential returns are attractive for making passive income, it’s important to maintain a diversified portfolio. Consulting with a financial advisor and joining an investment forum led by professionals can also provide valuable insights and help you develop a winning strategy to make consistent passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Soar in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stocks that create perfect passive income? This TFSA dream team is the perfect portfolio just waiting to happen.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Tire Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Canadian Tire may have a current dividend yield of 4.4%, but that's not the only reason to buy the high-quality…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Make $5,985/Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

Investing in First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock could produce $5,985/year in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have fundamentally strong businesses and a growing earnings base that supports their payouts.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

This 4.9 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a monthly dividend stock that offers you an attractive yield while trading at a reasonable valuation.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer dividend yields of 6% to 7% right now.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends Over the Last 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks could strengthen your portfolio, given their solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth.

Read more »