3 Solid Investments to Bring in Monthly Passive Income

monthly desk calendar

Canadian investors can begin a stable and recurring passive stream by buying quality monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Here are three top stocks that could help you generate market-beating returns over time.

Savaria stock

Savaria (TSX:SIS) designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products like stairlifts. The $1.6 billion company also makes therapeutics support surfaces and other pressure management products for medical beds.

In Q2 of 2024, Savaria reported revenue of $221.3 million, an increase of 11.6% year over year. In the last 12 months, the company’s gross margins have expanded from 33.8% to 37.5%, allowing Savaria to increase operating income by almost 40% to $22.6 million. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growth was even higher, at 43.3%. Due to strong demand across business segments, Savaria expects to end 2025 with more than $1 billion in sales and an EBITDA margin of over 20%.

The stock has returned close to 800% (after adjusting for dividend reinvestments) since October 2014. It offers a forward yield of 2.3%, and over the last 19 years, Savaria has raised its dividends at a compounded annual growth rate of 16%, enhancing its effective yield over time.

Whitecap Resources stock

Valued at $6.6 billion by market cap, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a Canada-based oil and gas company that acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties.

In the June quarter, Whitecap reported an operating funds flow of $426 million, or $0.71 per share. It spent over $200 million in capital expenditures and reported a free funds flow of $223 million, or $0.37 per share. Given its dividend expense, Whitecap’s dividend payout was less than 50%, providing it with room to reinvest in acquisitions and lower balance sheet debt.

WCP stock has returned just 32% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains over the past decade. However, the company continues to grow at an enviable pace and trades at a cheap valuation in October 2024, priced at just 6.8 times forward earnings. With a forward yield of 6.6%, Whitecap should be on investors’ radar today.

Exchange Income stock

The final TSX dividend stock on my list is Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), which offers a yield of almost 5%. In Q2 of 2024, Exchange Income reported revenue of $661 million, an increase of 5% year over year. Its adjusted EBITDA also grew 7% to $157 million, while free cash flow rose 3% to $101 million.

Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio has been 61% in the last 12 months, which is sustainable.

Priced at less than 18 times forward earnings, Exchange Income stock trades at a 20% discount to consensus price target estimates. Comparatively, adjusted earnings growth is forecast at more than 12.5% annually between 2025 and 2028.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

