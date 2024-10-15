Member Login
Got $10,000? Here's How It Could Become $100,000

Got $10,000? Here’s How It Could Become $100,000

Investing in smart small cap-stocks could be a faster way to multiply your wealth.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
worker holds seedling in soybean field

Small-cap stocks (stocks ranging between $50 million and $500 million) are a great place to look for outsized returns. Given their small size, they can multiply many times over without limitation. It only takes a few successful small-cap investments to make an investor wealthy.

Small-cap stocks are volatile but highly rewarding

Of course, small-cap stocks can be riskier. Given their smaller size, they are not as well known by the market. Finding information can be challenging. Likewise, they are often more illiquid due to a smaller shareholder base. This can also lead to higher stock volatility.

Fortunately, you can avoid a lot of the pitfalls of small-cap investing by ensuring your stocks meet the following criteria:

  1. Is a profitable business
  2. Has a strong balance sheet (no or low debt)
  3. Is led by smart management
  4. Offers great product(s)/service(s) that can provide long-term growth
  5. Trades for a fair/reasonable valuation

You can avoid a lot of risk just by ensuring any small-cap stock you buy fit these criteria.

Now that we’ve talked about the risks of small-caps, let’s turn to the reward. Here a few stocks that took a $10,000 investment and grew it into more than $100,000.

An industrial that quickly multiplied

TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) is a fascinating example of a small cap stock that more than 10X’d. You could have bought this stock for less than $10 per share at the start of 2018. Today, it trades for $99.50. A $10,000 investment would be worth $101,765!

TerraVest has delivered a 42% annual average return in that period! It would not have been easy to pick out, however.

TerraVest does not exactly have an exciting business. It owns a mix of industrial businesses that include tank and trailer manufacturing, energy services, and boiler/heater sales. However, in 2018, the stock was dirt cheap, and the market didn’t recognize the power of its business model.

Its core strength has been its ability to buy cheap mom-and-pop industrial businesses, maximize cash flow generation, and then re-invest the cash into more businesses. It has used this to effectively compound investors’ capital.

While this stock would have required some sleuth small-cap investing, it just shows a little work can pay back enormously.

A small-cap stock with electrifying returns

Another small stock that traded under the radar for years is Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A). This-family run business manufactures and sells high quality, specialized power transformers. Like TerraVest, there’s nothing flashy about it.

However, its founder-led management team prudently managed the business and steadily made it into a top power product business around the world. Today, the massive surge in power demand due to data centre/AI demand, electric vehicles, and a rising population should favour this business for many years to come.

You could have bought Hammond in early 2022 for less than $14 per share. Today, it is worth $149 per share. Its stock has grown by a 139% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past three years. Over the past 10 years, it has compounded by a 35% CAGR.

The Foolish takeaway

Both TerraVest and Hammond Power matched the small-cap investing criteria I laid out above. The companies were small and under-followed by the market. As a result, the stocks remained cheap while the companies consistently grew profits and cash flows.

Eventually, they gained market recognition and the stocks really started to move. Look for similar types of businesses in the early stages, and you’ll have a chance to turn $10,000 into $100,000.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

