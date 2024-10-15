After rallying for five consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite Index is now trading at a fresh record high with solid 16.8% year-to-date gains.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 15

Canadian stocks climbed for the third consecutive session before heading into the long Thanksgiving Day weekend, as cooler-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation data spurred renewed buying interest across the board. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 169 points, or 0.7%, on Friday to settle at 24,471 — marking a fresh all-time high.

While most key market sectors ended the session in green territory, the TSX rally was mainly fueled by the robust performance of consumer cyclicals, industrial, and technology stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Brookfield Business Partners, TFI International, First Quantum Minerals, and MDA Space were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each surging by at least 3.3%.

In contrast, shares of Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) fell by 5.6% to $47.20 per share, extending its month-to-date losses to more than 7%. This selloff in ATZ stock came a day after the Vancouver-based design house and apparel retailer announced its second-quarter (ended in August) financial results for its fiscal year 2025.

In the August quarter, Aritzia’s sales rose 15.3% year-over-year to $615.7 million, with a solid 23.9% jump in its U.S. market revenue. The company’s continued investments in new boutiques and e-commerce initiatives helped the company post adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, crushing Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $0.15 per share. In its latest report, however, Aritzia also warned about increasing freight costs and a weakening consumer environment in Canada, which could be the main reason why ATZ stock fell despite upbeat results.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock fell 3.4% to $72.27 per share after a Reuters report highlighted Seven & i Holdings’ strategy to counter Couche-Tard’s $47 billion takeover bid. Seven & i plans to sell off underperforming assets and focus more on its 7-Eleven convenience stores.

TD Bank and Bird Construction were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slipped by at least 2% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Montreal were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil, natural gas, and base metals prices fell sharply this week, which could pressure the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases from the United States are due, Canadian investors will keep a close eye on the latest domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could provide insight into the Bank of Canada’s next monetary policy moves.

Market movers on the TSX today