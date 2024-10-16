Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

These BMO ETFs cost less than $100 per share and are great core portfolio building blocks.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to the “best” exchange-traded fund (ETF), but let me offer you my take.

For me, the most appealing ETFs, particularly for beginners and those looking for long-term investments, are those with low fees and broad diversification.

BMO Global Asset Management offers a couple of ETFs that check these boxes perfectly, and you can grab shares of each for less than $100 on the TSX.

If you prioritize steady growth and minimal fuss, these ETFs could be just what you’re looking for. Here’s what you need to know.

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

My first pick is the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP) which, as the name suggests, tracks the S&P 500 Index.

This index is a benchmark for U.S. equities, representing 500 of the largest companies selected based on criteria like market size, liquidity, and financial viability, among others.

The ETF is market-cap weighted, meaning that companies with the largest market capitalizations have a bigger impact on the index’s performance.

This typically results in sectors like technology, financials, communications, consumer discretionary, and healthcare being prominently represented in the top holdings.

What I appreciate about ZSP is its cost-effectiveness. It offers exposure to the bulk of the U.S. stock market with a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.09%.

For someone investing $10,000, that translates to about $9 in fees annually, which is a bargain considering the diversification and potential returns it offers.

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The Canadian market counterpart to ZSP is the BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:ZIU), which tracks the S&P/TSX 60 Index.

This index mirrors the performance of 60 large Canadian stocks. Due to the nature of the Canadian market, there’s a pronounced concentration in financials and energy, which are dominant sectors in our economy.

I appreciate ZIU for a couple of reasons: it packages the most prominent blue-chip Canadian stocks into a single investment and also offers a solid dividend yield of 2.8%.

While ZIU is slightly pricier than ZSP with a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.15%, it’s still quite affordable – investing $10,000 in ZIU incurs just $15 in annual fees.

The Foolish takeaway

Pairing ZSP and ZIU will give you a complete North American stock portfolio focused on blue-chip stocks at a low cost. For example, a 75% ZSP and 25% ZIU allocation will have a weighted average MER of just 0.105%.

Both ETFs can be purchased for less than $100 each. As of October 9th, ZSP costs around $85 per share and ZIU costs around $55 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as EQB and Hammond Power have grown their payouts at an enviable pace in the last…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks provide a compelling yield of at least 7% and have reliable payouts.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Cenovus?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks are solid investment options but one is the best buy right now.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Is Loblaw Stock a Buy for its 1.2% Dividend Yield?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock still looks cheap despite its promising rally over the past year.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks RRSP Investors Shouldn’t Miss

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks still look attractive.

Read more »

Farmer smiles near cannabis crop
Cannabis Stocks

Are Pot Stocks About to Surge Again? 

| Chris MacDonald

With pot stocks making big moves of late, many investors are now asking whether the cannabis sector is worth investing…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for long-term holds but worried about the 52-week highs? Consider these three stocks showing no signs of slowing down.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $561/Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a little strategy, patience, and the right investments, your TFSA can be a passive income powerhouse.

Read more »