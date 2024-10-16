Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5 Percent Dividend King Pays Out Every Month

This 5 Percent Dividend King Pays Out Every Month

Investors looking to boost their dividend income can consider investing in Dividend Kings. These companies have raised their dividends for …

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking to boost their dividend income can consider investing in Dividend Kings. These companies have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, which suggests their cash flows are resilient across market cycles. Moreover, a company with a stellar dividend growth record should have robust financials and solid growth prospects, enabling it to sustain dividend hikes over multiple decades.

One such Dividend King that pays you a monthly dividend is Realty Income (NYSE:O). Valued at a market cap of US$55 billion, Realty Income is part of the S&P 500 Index and aims to provide shareholders with dependable monthly income. Structured as a real estate investment trust, Realty Income’s monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow it generates from more than 15,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements.

It pays shareholders a monthly dividend of US$0.264 per share, which translates to a forward yield of almost 5%. Let’s see why I’m bullish on this Dividend King at its current valuation.

The bull case for Realty Income stock

Realty Income owns more than 15,450 consumer-facing storefronts, which are rented out to tenants such as Walmart, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Tractor Supply, and Dollar Tree. Basically, Realty Income is a diversified landlord that owns and operates income-generating properties across verticals such as retail, industrial, and gaming.

Realty Income ended Q2 with 335.3 million square feet of leasable space. These properties are net leased to quality tenants under long-term agreements. Realty’s net lease agreements cover operating costs such as maintenance, insurance and taxes, providing the company with earnings visibility.

The properties are leased out to 1,551 different clients across 90 industries. In Q2 2024, Realty Income reported an occupancy rate of 98.8%. Notably, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, its occupancy rate never fell below 97.9%, allowing it to maintain and even increase these payouts when its peers struggled.

A growing dividend

In 2024, the REIT expects to generate adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) between US$4.15 and US$4.21 per share. Given its annual dividend of US$3.16 per share, its payout ratio is around 75%, allowing the company to acquire additional properties, lower balance sheet debt, and raise dividends further.

Realty Income increased its annual dividend payout from US$1.04 per share in October 1999 to US$3.16 per share in October 2024, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 4.5%. In the last two decades, Realty Income stock has returned 178%, which might seem like the REIT has significantly underperformed the broader markets. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, total returns are closer to 700%.

Priced at 15.2 times forward AFFO, Realty Income stock trades at a reasonable multiple, making it a top investment choice right now. Additionally, with multiple interest rate cuts on the horizon, Realty Income should benefit from lower interest expenses and higher profit margins.

The Foolish takeaway

Realty Income is a blue-chip dividend-paying real estate investment trust that operates primarily in the U.S. So, it offers you exposure to the real estate sector in the world’s largest economy, which diversifies your portfolio and reduces overall risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Realty Income and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as EQB and Hammond Power have grown their payouts at an enviable pace in the last…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks provide a compelling yield of at least 7% and have reliable payouts.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Is Loblaw Stock a Buy for its 1.2% Dividend Yield?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock still looks cheap despite its promising rally over the past year.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks RRSP Investors Shouldn’t Miss

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks still look attractive.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $561/Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a little strategy, patience, and the right investments, your TFSA can be a passive income powerhouse.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Better Utility Stock for Canadians: Fortis or Hydro One?

| Adam Othman

When selecting the right utility stock, it's essential to look into the overall return potential and factors that might sustain,…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Pays an Astonishing 10.3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Too many investors are simply ignoring this stock.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses. Further, their growing earnings base will drive future payouts.

Read more »