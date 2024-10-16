Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 16

Cooling consumer inflation could give the Bank of Canada more room to lower rates in the coming months, which could act as a positive catalyst for TSX stocks in the near term.

Jitendra Parashar
Despite the release of significantly cooler-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data, Canadian equities remained mixed on Tuesday as sliding crude oil and natural gas prices weighed on energy stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a minor decline of 32 points, or 0.1%, at 24,439.

Despite solid intraday gains in the shares of healthcare, utility, and real estate companies, big declines in shares of commodity-linked market sectors dragged the TSX into the red for the day.

The growing possibility of more rate cuts in Canada

According to Statistics Canada’s latest report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed by 1.6% year-over-year in September 2024, slowing from the 2% increase seen in the previous month. Interestingly, this marked the smallest annual CPI increase since February 2021 due mainly to a sharp decline in gasoline prices. The latest CPI figures raise the possibility that the Bank of Canada may further ease its monetary policy stance in the coming months as inflation continues to cool.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Sharp declines in the prices of energy products drove Baytex Energy, International Petroleum, Kelt Exploration, Vermilion Energy, and Tamarack Valley Energy down by at least 5.9% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

On the flip side, Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) surged by 4.4% to $6.46 per share after announcing that it has fully repaid its US$58.4 million revolving credit facility. This makes the company debt-free, with approximately US$120 million in cash on hand, while the US$150 million credit facility will remain available until August 2027.

Besides strengthening gold prices, strong cash flow from Orla’s Camino Rojo Mine helped it with the repayment. It’s important to note that the Vancouver-based miner currently operates the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine in Mexico and is advancing the South Railroad Project in Nevada, with a focus on its ongoing growth strategy. On a year-to-date basis, Orla stock is now up about 50%.

Bausch Health Companies, Brookfield Business Partners, and Emera also rose more than 4% each, ranking them as standout performers in an otherwise mixed session on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices were trading on a firm note early Wednesday morning but West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices continued to slide, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, the recently released CPI figures have strengthened hopes for further monetary easing, which could provide a positive catalyst for Canadian equities in the near term.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Emera, Enbridge, International Petroleum, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

