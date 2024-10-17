Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These blue-chip stocks offer growth, stability, and income, making them attractive long-term bets.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Canadian blue-chip stocks offer stability, income, and steady growth, making them attractive long-term investments. They are usually large-cap companies with well-established businesses, solid fundamentals, and a growing earnings base.

With this background, here are the three best blue-chip stocks every Canadian should own.

Stock #1

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is an attractive blue-chip stock known for offering stability, growth, and income. This leading Canadian convenience store operator has consistently delivered robust financials, driving its share price and dividend payments.

It is worth noting that Couche-Tard’s revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased at a CAGR of 15.2% in the past decade. Thanks to its consistent growth, its stock price has gained more than 358% in the last 10 years, delivering an average annualized return of 16.4%. Further, its growing earnings base has enabled the retailer to increase its dividend per share at a CAGR of 25.6% during the same period.

Looking ahead, Couche-Tard will likely benefit from its extensive store base, value pricing strategy, growing loyalty membership programs, and focus on improving operational efficiency. Further, the company’s strategic acquisitions will expand its footprint, drive traffic, and support its financials. Also, its focus on increasing the penetration of private-label brands in its sales mix augurs well for margin expansion and long-term growth.

Stock #2

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another blue chip stock worth considering. This leading oil and natural gas producer has consistently generated solid financials, which have led to substantial returns and consistent dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources has uninterruptedly raised its dividend for 25 years, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 21%. Moreover, it offers a decent yield of 4.3%. Thanks to its exceptional financial performance and commitment to boosting its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments, its shares have risen over 285% in the past five years.

The energy giant’s diversified assets, high-value reserves, and low-capital-intensive projects will continue to boost future cash flows. In addition, its focus on acquisitions will fuel its revenue growth. Further, a low maintenance capital requirement and focus on lowering operating costs will likely drive its earnings and support its share price.

Stock #3

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a top blue-chip stock to consider now. With an extensive rail network connecting key markets across North America, this transportation giant plays a pivotal role in Canada’s supply chain. The company’s services are deemed essential for the economy, adding stability to its operating and financial performance in all market conditions.

While Canadian National Railway operates a defensive business model, it offers decent capital gains and regular dividend income. Its stock has gained over 170% in the past decade, delivering an average annual return of more than 10%. Further, its growing earnings base has enabled the company to consistently increase its dividend since 1995. Moreover, it has enhanced its shareholder value through share repurchases.

Canadian National Railway’s resilient business model, exposure to diversified sectors, and focus on expanding its rail network position it well to deliver steady growth in the coming years. Moreover, a solid balance sheet positions it well to capitalize on growth opportunities. In addition, its efforts to improve operational efficiency will likely cushion its earnings and dividend payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Limit: Where to Invest $7,000 for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA income strategy can boost average yield while reducing capital risk.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 44 for Canadians 

| Puja Tayal

At age 44, your RRSP can be your go-to tool to pump up your retirement portfolio and work towards achieving…

Read more »

online shopping
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Kay Ng

These stocks offer long-term growth potential and rising dividends, making them smart investments to buy now and on market corrections.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks With the Highest Growth of the Last Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 3 TSX stocks haven't just had the highest growth over the last decade, they also had the most stable…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have a track record of raising dividends year after year. Moreover, they offer visibility over future payouts.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Canadians Can Feel Confident Buying Aggressively

| Daniel Da Costa

As interest rates continue to fall, here are three of the top Canadian dividend stocks that investors can buy now…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Make $300 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Making $300 per month in tax-free income is doable with regular TFSA contributions and a high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »