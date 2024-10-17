Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks With Great Records of Dividend Growth

RRSP Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks With Great Records of Dividend Growth

These stocks have paid reliable dividends for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Canadians use their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) accounts to build investment portfolios that will complement government and work pensions. Investors who missed the TSX rally this year are wondering which dividend stocks might still be attractive and good to buy for a portfolio focused on yield and total returns.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) raised the dividend in each of the past 50 years. This is the type of stock RRSP investors with buy-and-hold strategies should seek out when looking for companies to add to their portfolios.

Fortis grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and development projects. Management hasn’t made a large acquisition for several years, but Fortis is working through a $25 billion capital program that is expected to increase the rate base from $37 billion in 2023 to $49.4 billion in 2028. As new assets go into service, the increase in cash flow should support planned annual dividend hikes in the range of 4% to 6%.

Fortis is up about 20% in the past six months. More gains could be on the way as interest rates continue to fall in Canada and the United States.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) paid its first dividend in 1829. Investors have received a distribution in every year since that time.

The stock is up from $110 in late August to around $128 at the time of writing, but is still well below the $152 it reached in 2022. Banks should start reporting lower provisions for credit losses (PCL) in the coming quarters as falling interest rates on both sides of the border ease pressure on borrowers who are carrying too much debt and were hit hard by the sharp rate increases that occurred in 2022 and 2023.

The stock fell out of favour with investors as a result of a large acquisition in the U.S. market in 2023, but the deal should be positive for shareholders over time. Bank of Montreal has been successful building its U.S. business over the past 40 years and the presence in the American market should help drive long-term growth. Investors who buy BMO stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) has increased its dividend annually for more than 20 years. The communications firm gets most of its revenue from mobile and internet subscriptions, often bundled with TV packages. These services tend to be recession-resistant. Everyone needs a phone and an internet connection and most people, especially customers that like sports, will cut other discretionary spending before giving up their TV.

Telus took a hit in the past two years as rising interest rates drove up debt expenses. The company borrows money to partially fund its capital programs. Interest rates are expected to continue falling in Canada in the coming months and through next year. This, along with reduced operating costs from staff reductions, should help the bottom line in 2025.

Canadian telecoms still face some headwinds heading into next year, but Telus is probably oversold right now. Investors who buy Telus stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 7%.

The bottom line on top dividend stocks

Fortis, Bank of Montreal, and Telus all pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some RRSP cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Dividend Stocks

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

The 4.7% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With all this market volatility, the market can be a bit of a scary place to invest. Which is why…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Dividend Stocks

1 Superb TSX Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need some cash for a major deal? Pick up this top dividend stock down 10% in the last three months!

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Limit: Where to Invest $7,000 for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA income strategy can boost average yield while reducing capital risk.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks offer growth, stability, and income, making them attractive long-term bets.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 44 for Canadians 

| Puja Tayal

At age 44, your RRSP can be your go-to tool to pump up your retirement portfolio and work towards achieving…

Read more »

online shopping
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Kay Ng

These stocks offer long-term growth potential and rising dividends, making them smart investments to buy now and on market corrections.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Stocks With the Highest Growth of the Last Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These 3 TSX stocks haven't just had the highest growth over the last decade, they also had the most stable…

Read more »