Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are attractive for income investors but could be riskier than other dividend payers.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Pumpjack in Alberta Canada

Source: Getty Images

Most yield-hungry investors have high-risk tolerance, like high-rollers in the casino. Unfortunately, chasing dividends for larger passive income streams isn’t advisable for people with lower-risk appetites or who can’t afford to lose money.   

However, energy stocks PetroTal (TSX:TAL), Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), and Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) are too enticing to ignore. They all belong to the Oil & Gas E&P (exploration and production) industry but operate in different jurisdictions.

Should you buy these highest-paying dividend stocks in Canada even if you might be treading in risky territory?

Peru’s largest crude oil producer

PetroTal, Houston, USA-based, is Peru’s largest crude oil producer. The $630.8 million company pays a 13.8% dividend. You can partake in the generous payouts at only $0.69 per share (-4.2% year-to-date). Given the 57.1% payout ratio, the quarterly dividends should be generally safe and sustainable.

The flagship property or anchor asset is the Bretaña oil field in the Marañon Basin of northern Peru.  According to management, the conventional oil reservoir can deliver long-term profitability, notwithstanding its small environmental footprint. PetroTal intends to replicate Bretaña’s success and pursue growth opportunities in other Peruvian locations.

In the first half of 2024, oil revenue, net income, and free funds flow increased 24.4%, 30.5%, and 4.9% year-over-year respectively to US$203.7 million, US$83 million, and US$78 million. PetroTal’s President and CEO, Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, expects robust results in Q3 and Q4 because of strong drilling activities.

Colombia-focused oil & gas producer

Parex, a $1.3 billion independent exploration and production company, engages in oil and gas production in Colombia. The energy stock pays a lucrative 11.7% dividend but trades at a deep discount. At $13.09 per share, the year-to-date loss is 44%.

The investment pitch is that the land holding (5.4 million net acres) boasts a deep portfolio with transformational exploration opportunities and growth is self-funded. However, the latest earnings results are unsatisfactory. In the first half of 2024, revenue increased 8% year-over-year to US$589.5 million, while net income decreased 68.9% to US$63.9 million.

According to Kevin Fisk, an analyst at Scotiabank Global Equity Research, the negative share price reaction is due to the lower production and free cash flow outlook, as well as the sudden resignation of Parex’s CFO.

TSX30 Winner

Cardinal Energy, a $1 billion oil and natural gas company is Western Canada-focused. The operations in four core areas have a long-term inventory of drilling locations on a conventional asset base. In the first half of 2024, revenue and earnings rose 16.6% and 30.3% year-over-year to $259.4 million and $57.4 million, respectively.

The financial results thus far in 2024 reflect the stock’s performance. At $6.43 per share, current investors enjoy a 10.8% year-to-date gain on top of the outsized 11.1% dividend yield. Cardinal Energy’s payout frequency is monthly, not quarterly, unlike other dividend payers.

Moreover, this small-cap stock is among the 30 top-performing TSX stocks. Cardinal Energy ranked 29th in the 2024 TSX30 List, owing to a 134% increase (dividend-adjusted share price) in three years.  

Obvious choice

Cardinal Energy is the better choice among Canada’s three highest-paying dividend stocks. Besides being a TSX30 winner, you can purchase this dividend titan at less than $10 per share and receive passive income monthly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for its 6 Percent Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Income investors beware! The dividend yield on TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock could be much lower than 6% going forward. Here's…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Industry Stocks to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Add these two Canadian energy stocks to your portfolio for capital gains and dividends in the long run.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Cenovus?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks are solid investment options but one is the best buy right now.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2025

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent holdings for your TFSA leading into another year of stock market investing.

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Energy Stocks

Where Will CNQ Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) recently acquired $6.5 billion worth of assets from Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stocks that create perfect passive income? This TFSA dream team is the perfect portfolio just waiting to happen.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Suncor?

| Adam Othman

When choosing between two energy stocks, it’s a good idea to understand and compare their business models, and not just…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Is Northland Power Stock a Buy for its 5.6% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

Northland Power stock offers a nice monthly dividend with upside potential for when its construction projects come online through 2027.

Read more »