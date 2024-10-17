Member Login
Home » Investing » Want Decades of Passive Income Plus Returns? Buy This ETF and Hold It Forever

Want Decades of Passive Income Plus Returns? Buy This ETF and Hold It Forever

This Vanguard dividend ETF pays on a monthly basis and has strong historical total returns.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Sifting through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for passive income can be rough — there are many options boasting high yields, but a closer look often reveals these payouts to be largely a return of capital, with underlying share prices that falter over the long term.

One notable exception stands out as a solid choice for sustainable income: the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

Here’s why this ETF is my top pick for anyone seeking a reliable long-term passive income generator.

It’s fairly affordable

Because it passively tracks an index, VDY manages to keep costs impressively low. At the time of writing, it charges a mere 0.22% management expense ratio (MER).

This means if you invest $10,000 in VDY, your annual fees amount to just about $22. That’s a small price to pay for the dividend income it offers!

It’s a dividend powerhouse

Speaking of dividends, VDY’s attractive 4.37% yield as of October 9 is a significant draw for income-seeking investors, but there’s more to appreciate here.

First, the dividends paid are qualified, meaning they may be eligible for the Canadian dividend tax credit, which is great news for tax-conscious investors.

Secondly, VDY pays out dividends monthly, not quarterly like most individual dividend stocks, allowing for a more consistent income stream which is ideal if you’re relying on this for regular expenses.

Lastly, the dividend itself has shown robust growth, increasing at an annualized rate of 8% over the last five years. This steady increase not only helps to combat inflation but also indicates the fund’s underlying health and performance.

VDY historical performance

If you had invested $10,000 in VDY back on November 8, 2012, and consistently withdrew every dividend paid, your principal alone would have grown at an annualized rate of 5.92%, turning it into $19,845.15 by October 8, 2024.

This means you would have received decent monthly passive income while seeing your initial investment grow modestly. Now, let’s consider what would have happened if you had reinvested those dividends instead of withdrawing them.

In this scenario, your total investment would have compounded at an annualized rate of 10.21%, reaching $31,831.94.

This demonstrates why VDY is such an appealing option for me — it has historically provided sustainable, long-term income and attractive total returns at a low cost.

Even if you were drawing on the dividends for income, your investment would still have performed quite well, showcasing the fund’s ability to support both growth and income strategies.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With these two top real estate stocks both trading undervalued, they are undoubtedly two of the best Canadian REITs to…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top U.S. Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these U.S. dividend kings have increased payouts for over 50 consecutive years.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two shining stars among the top TSX stocks of 2024. Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and one glittering gold stock…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two growth stocks may not be near all-time highs, this could mean they have a lot more room…

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in October 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold right now.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Stopping

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some massive growth in the next few years? Latch onto these top TSX stocks and never let go.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 26% from all-time highs, Tourmaline Oil stock offers you a tasty dividend yield while trading at a cheap multiple…

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Investing

1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in October Despite the Market’s Pessimism 

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains among my top picks for long-term investors to consider in this current market.

Read more »