Member Login
Home » Investing » Down 45%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Down 45%, This Magnificent Dividend Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Spin Master is trading at a deep discount to consensus price target estimates.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
box of children's toys

Investing in beaten-down dividend stocks with a growing payout allows you to gain exposure quality companies at a cheaper multiple. One such TSX dividend stock is Spin Master (TSX:TOY), which currently trades 45% below its all-time highs. Valued at a market cap of $3.35 billion, Spin Master pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.48 per share, translating to a forward yield of 1.5%. Let’s see why this TSX stock should be a part of your equity watchlist right now.

Is Spin Master stock a good buy right now?

Spin Master is among the largest children’s entertainment companies globally. It creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games. The company also produces movies and children’s shows across platforms. Spin Master’s brand portfolio includes PAW Patrol, Air Hogs, and Rubik’s Cube, among several others.

Its sales touched a record high of $2.04 billion in 2021, rising 30% year over year. However, its revenue fell to $1.9 billion in 2023 and has risen by 9% in the last 12 months to $1.94 billion.

After a solid start to the year, Spin Master reported a 2.1% decline in sales in Q2 of 2024 due to slower consumer spending impacting its in-game purchases within digital games. Toy gross product sales fell 1.4% to $384.7 million. Spin Master also attributed its top-line decline to “shipments moving from Q2 to Q3.”

To offset a challenging macro environment, Spin Master has reduced its retail inventory by 5% year over year. Moreover, a higher mix of lower-priced items has driven the average selling price of its U.S. retail inventory down by 8% year over year.

Analysts now expect Spin Master to increase sales by 26.5% in Q3 and by 68% in Q4 of 2024 due to the integration of the Melissa & Doug brand and elevated spending during the upcoming holiday season.

Is the TSX dividend stock undervalued?

Spin Master began paying shareholders a dividend in July 2022. Until July 2024, the company maintained an annual dividend payout of $0.24 per share. However, it increased its payout 100% this year while reducing balance sheet debt by $65 million in the last six months.

Given its outstanding share count, Spin Master’s annual dividend expense will be roughly $50 million in the next 12 months. Notably, its dividend payout is covered with a trailing 12-month free cash flow of $230.2 million, indicating a payout ratio of just over 20%. Spin Master generates enough cash to target accretive acquisitions, service its interest payments, and raise dividends. In the last year, its interest expenses totaled $33.7 million.

The pullback in Spin Master stock has meant it trades at a reasonable forward price to earnings multiple of 10.8 times. Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX dividend stock to surge over 30% in the next 12 months.

The Foolish takeaway

Investing in Spin Master solely for its dividend yield may not seem attractive. However, its enticing valuation, strong cash flow, sustainable payout ratio, and double-digit upside potential make it a top investment in October 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Powerhouse I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chemtrade stock has long been seen as a strong investment, but this dividend stock might have a few problems.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Now could be a smart time to buy Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Invest in these two high-growth stocks today and stay invested for the next 20 years.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold these two TSX stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to lock in high-yielding dividends for the long…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

An 8.5% Dividend Stock I’ll be Buying and Holding for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we all need, it's food. Which is why this dividend stock is a must buy.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With these two top real estate stocks both trading undervalued, they are undoubtedly two of the best Canadian REITs to…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top U.S. Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these U.S. dividend kings have increased payouts for over 50 consecutive years.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two growth stocks may not be near all-time highs, this could mean they have a lot more room…

Read more »