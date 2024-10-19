Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for Immense Passive Income

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for Immense Passive Income

There’s one sector that’s due to continue seeing a massive rise, and that’s healthcare. And this dividend stock is a top choice.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
telehealth stocks

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to dividend stocks, monthly income can be a top way to earn income even if the market is volatile. If you’re looking for a reliable dividend stock to add to your portfolio for long-term monthly passive income, Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is one to seriously consider. With a solid history in the healthcare industry, particularly in senior care, Extendicare offers both stability and consistent payouts. This reliability makes it a standout choice for passive income investors.

Into earnings

The dividend stock’s recent earnings report for Q2 2024 highlighted robust performance, with revenue growing by 13.3% year over year. Net income also skyrocketed by an impressive 1,227%, thus signalling management’s success in navigating a post-pandemic recovery while maintaining strong cost control measures. Return on equity sits at a stunning 60%, indicating the company’s ability to turn investments into profits efficiently. This is a great sign for long-term investors.

However, the stock is down from its 52-week highs, with a 200-day moving average of $7.69. While this may seem concerning at first, it’s important to recognize that much of the decline can be attributed to broader market volatility, especially in healthcare sectors impacted by inflation and rising labour costs. Management has been proactive, focusing on increasing efficiency and exploring new growth areas like home health care, which should mitigate the risks over time.

One of Extendicare’s key strategies has been a shift toward expanding its home healthcare services. This is becoming increasingly popular as more seniors prefer aging at home. The focus not only taps into a growing market but also positions the company for continued revenue growth. This pivot also reduces the company’s reliance on traditional long-term care facilities, which have seen more challenges post-pandemic.

What you get now

Looking ahead, the dividend stock is expected to maintain its consistent dividend payouts. All thanks to a stable revenue stream and a commitment to returning value to shareholders. Management continues to invest in technology and expand services. So there’s potential for revenue to keep growing at a healthy pace. These moves suggest that Extendicare is building a resilient business model that can weather short-term headwinds.

Meanwhile, the dividend stock has been delivering monthly dividends at an annual rate of $0.48, yielding around 5.14%. This makes it appealing for those looking to maximize cash flow without waiting for quarterly payouts. The dividend stock’s long-standing business in senior living and home healthcare services has been bolstered by a growing demand for these services, especially with Canada’s aging population, setting up a promising future for the stock.

For investors seeking a steady income stream with a focus on the long term, Extendicare offers the best of both worlds. Its current dividend yield is attractive, and its proactive approach to growth and efficiency puts it in a strong position for the future. While it’s not without risks, such as labour cost pressures, the dividend stock’s strong financials and management strategy provide confidence.

Bottom line

All considered, Extendicare is a top pick for those seeking monthly passive income from dividends. Its attractive yield, coupled with sound management and a promising future, make it a standout option in the healthcare sector. In fact, $7,000 could create immense passive income from dividends and should shares climb back to all-time highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
EXE – now$9.35749$0.48$359.52monthly$7,000
EXE – highs$10.35749$0.48$359.52monthly$7,752.15

Now you have $359.52 in dividends and $752.15 in returns for $1,111.67 in passive income! With the company’s commitment to growth and efficiency, this stock could offer both reliable income and potential capital appreciation for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Top Canadian utility stocks can provide stable returns and steady income streams for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Payouts: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to own top real estate assets and earn monthly dividends? Here are two top Canadian REITs to buy for…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy for its 0.2% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite a dividend yield of just over 0.2%, here's why Dollarama stock is one of the best in Canada and…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wanting Canadian stocks to buy now and never worry about, these would be my top choices.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming healthcare stocks are strong buys with as little as $500 in capital.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock Set to Beat Out the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best ways for investors to get into the mining sector, with far more…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Will Take Flight in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay generous dividends and still look undervalued.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock could be the best one for your TFSA, if you're wanting to invest in a sector that…

Read more »