Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently paying and increasing their payouts regardless of economic ups and downs.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

High–quality dividend stocks can help earn regular passive income for decades. For instance, several fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently paying and increasing their payouts regardless of economic ups and downs, making them some of the most attractive investments on the TSX for those seeking reliable income without stress. Against this backdrop, here are three top TSX dividend stocks worth considering in October.

Dividend stock #1

Utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the top Canadian dividend stocks to buy in October. The company’s low-risk business model, with 93% of its assets focused on transmission and distribution, makes it less vulnerable to fluctuations in power generation and commodity prices. This stability allows Fortis to pay and increase its dividends reliably. Further, its regulated cash flows and strong rate base growth add another layer of stability and growth.

Fortis recently announced a 4% increase in its dividend, marking 51 years of dividend growth. Further, 99% of Fortis’ business is fully rate-regulated, implying that its payouts are well-covered and safe.

Looking ahead, Fortis’ $26 billion capital plan and robust transmission investment pipeline will enable the company to grow its rate base by about 6.5% annually through 2029. As the rate base grows, so will Fortis’ earnings, supporting expected annual dividend growth of 4–6% through 2029.

In summary, Fortis’ regulatory framework, expanding rate base, and steady cash flows offer visibility into its future dividend growth. Currently yielding around 4%, Fortis remains a solid pick for income-focused investors.

Dividend stock #2

Investors seeking reliable and growing dividend income could consider Enbridge(TSX:ENB). The company’s diversified cash flows, integrated energy infrastructure assets, and low-risk cash flows enable it to consistently pay and increase its dividends. Notably, 98% of its EBITDA comes from cost-of-service or contracted assets, and about 80% is protected against inflation.

Thanks to its low-risk financials, Enbridge generates predictable cash flows. Moreover, it raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. In the last five years, it returned about $34 billion to its shareholders in dividends. Further, it plans to return over $40 billion to its shareholders in dividends between 2024 and 2028.

Its liquid pipelines are expected to benefit from high utilization and low-cost expansion opportunities. Further, with minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations, Enbridge’s gas transmission business is poised to generate stable cash flows as demand for natural gas grows. Also, Enbridge’s diversified utility business, investments in renewable power, solid balance sheet, and acquisitions will support future earnings and dividend growth. While Enbridge’s payouts are secure and sustainable, it offers a high yield of 6.3%.

Dividend stock #3

With its rapidly growing dividend, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the top TSX stocks worth considering for worry-free passive income. The company’s high-quality assets generate significant and sustainable free cash flows that enable it to increase its dividend consistently. Thanks to its solid financials, this oil and gas company has increased its dividend at an average annualized growth rate of 21% in the past 25 consecutive years.

The company’s disciplined capital allocation enables it to enhance its shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks. Further, it helps Canadian Natural Resources to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce debt.

In the future, its high-value reserves and low-decline assets will help maintain strong cash flows. Further, less capital-intensive projects and lower maintenance costs will support its cash flows and dividend payments. Moreover, the company’s focus on strategic acquisitions and improving operational efficiency will accelerate its growth and cushion its bottom line. Overall, Canadian Natural Resources is a dependable income stock and currently offers an attractive yield of 4.3%

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

trends graph charts data over time
Energy Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock could be a huge buy right here as it embarks on a five-year capital plan!

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus stock a buy for its 3.1% dividend yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a top dividend stock to buy, or if investors would be better…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are attractive for income investors but could be riskier than other dividend payers.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy for its 6 Percent Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Income investors beware! The dividend yield on TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock could be much lower than 6% going forward. Here's…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Industry Stocks to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Add these two Canadian energy stocks to your portfolio for capital gains and dividends in the long run.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Canadian Natural Resources vs Cenovus?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks are solid investment options but one is the best buy right now.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2025

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent holdings for your TFSA leading into another year of stock market investing.

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Energy Stocks

Where Will CNQ Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) recently acquired $6.5 billion worth of assets from Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Read more »