1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

This Canadian stock has seen significant growth, but more could come for 2025 and beyond.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Investing in the stock market can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. With countless companies vying for attention, finding that one stock poised for significant growth can be a daunting task. However, amidst the vast landscape of the TSX, one company has been making waves and catching the eye of savvy investors. And that’s Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP).

Whitecap Resources, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is a prominent player in Canada’s oil and gas sector. Over the years, it has built a reputation for strategic acquisitions and a keen focus on shareholder value. But what makes Whitecap stand out in 2025, and why should investors consider adding it to their portfolios? Let’s delve into the company’s recent performance and future prospects to understand its potential.

Into earnings

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Whitecap reported petroleum and natural gas revenues of $926.1 million, slightly up from $914.1 million in the same quarter the previous year. Net income for the quarter was $233.8 million, reflecting solid profitability. These figures highlight Whitecap’s ability to maintain steady revenue streams and manage operations effectively.

Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a positive trend. The actual EPS stood at $0.40, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.37 by 25.3%. This earnings beat indicates that Whitecap is not only meeting but exceeding market forecasts, reinforcing investor confidence in its financial health.

Shareholder rewards

Whitecap has demonstrated a commitment to rewarding its shareholders. Over the past year, the Canadian stock returned over $560 million through dividends and share repurchases. This strategy underscores its focus on delivering value and maintaining shareholder trust. The current forward dividend yield is approximately 7.8%, offering an attractive income stream for investors.

As of writing, Whitecap’s shares are trading at approximately $9.35. The Canadian stock has experienced fluctuations, with a 52-week range between $8.15 and $11.91. Despite these variations, the overall trend suggests resilience and potential for appreciation.

Analysts have taken note of Whitecap’s performance and prospects. The consensus 1-year target estimate for the stock is $13.55, indicating potential upside from its current trading price. Such projections highlight the market’s optimism about Whitecap’s future trajectory.

Looking ahead

A significant development for Whitecap is its merger with Veren, another Canadian oil and gas company. Announced on March 10, 2025, this $10.4 billion all-share deal aims to bolster its production footprint amidst economic uncertainties and tariff threats. The merger is expected to reduce operational costs by about $200 million annually and provide an immediate 26% boost to Whitecap’s free cash flow generation.

The combined company will become the largest landholder in the Alberta Montney and the second-largest across unconventional Montney and Duvernay fairways, with 1.5 million acres in Alberta. Together, production is expected to be 370,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at closing. This merger is set to close before May 30, 2025, and is anticipated to enhance the company’s financial position and flexibility for shareholder returns.

While Whitecap’s prospects appear promising, it’s essential to consider the inherent risks associated with the oil and gas industry. Commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, and environmental concerns can impact the company’s performance. However, Whitecap’s strategic initiatives, such as the merger with Veren and its focus on sustainability, suggest a proactive approach to mitigating these risks.

Bottom line

In the ever-evolving landscape of the stock market, identifying a Canadian stock with robust financials, strategic foresight, and a commitment to sustainability is akin to finding a gem. Whitecap Resources embodies these qualities, making it a compelling consideration for investors seeking growth and stability in 2025 and beyond. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

