Member Login
Home » Investing » Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying the Dip This April

Recession Stocks Are Back: Consider Buying the Dip This April

Recession stocks are back, and this one could be a solid winner.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

Recession worries are starting to creep back into the market, and investors are taking notice. In Canada, a mix of global trade uncertainty, persistent inflation, and interest rate hesitation has led to renewed interest in so-called “recession stocks.” These are the companies that don’t just survive tough economic times. They often thrive. And with April showing weakness across the TSX, it may be the perfect time to buy the dip.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has dipped from recent highs as gold prices climb, inflation remains sticky, and the U.S. Federal Reserve delays rate cuts. Consumer spending is also showing signs of fatigue, and economic data has pointed to slower growth ahead. That kind of environment sends investors scrambling for safety – specifically, into sectors like gold, utilities, and consumer staples. These tend to hold their value even when the economy slows. So, where should investors hide out?

Consider Agnico

One company standing strong is Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM). It has a market cap of about $36.8 billion and operates gold mines across Canada, Finland, and Mexico. One of the biggest gold producers in the world, this stock often gains momentum when investors fear a downturn.

So far, gold prices have surged in 2024 and into 2025, driven by demand from central banks and nervous investors. Gold climbed over 33% last year, hitting around US$2,750 per ounce, and recently hit an all-time high of US$3,100. But interestingly, gold mining stocks haven’t kept pace, which makes Agnico Eagle look all the more attractive right now. It has a solid portfolio of producing mines, expanding reserves, and solid financials. Traits that make it a classic recession-proof pick.

In its most recent earnings, Agnico Eagle reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26, slightly below analyst expectations of $1.70. Even so, the company pulled in $8.3 billion in revenue for the year and posted net income of $1.9 billion. It ended 2024 with record gold production and free cash flow, along with further reductions in debt. That’s a rare mix of growth and financial stability in today’s market.

Looking ahead

Production-wise, Agnico Eagle’s operations are firing on all cylinders. The Detour Lake mine had a fourth-quarter mill throughput of 71,826 tonnes per day, even with unplanned power outages. The Odyssey Mine is also ramping up, hitting a mining rate of 3,500 tonnes per day in October 2023 and contributing 20,000 ounces of gold in one quarter. These production metrics back up the company’s strong revenue numbers.

Agnico also has a growing pipeline. At the Upper Beaver project, reserves stand at 2.8 million ounces of gold and 54,930 tonnes of copper. Across its operations, Agnico has total proven and probable reserves of 54.3 million ounces of gold, up from 2023. That kind of reserve growth is important for long-term sustainability and valuation.

Beyond the numbers, there’s another reason to look at Agnico Eagle this April. It’s simply cheaper than it was a few months ago. Despite gold prices hitting new highs, Agnico’s stock hasn’t fully followed suit. That’s given investors a rare opportunity to grab a recession-proof stock at a discount. The next earnings report is due on April 24, and analysts are forecasting EPS of $1.17, which would be a 105% increase year-over-year.

Bottom line

When markets get shaky, stocks like Agnico Eagle tend to shine. It offers stability through gold exposure, growth through reserves and production, and strong fundamentals with consistent free cash flow. So if you’re looking for something solid to add to your portfolio while the market stumbles, this could be a golden moment to buy the dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

If You Have Cash on the Sidelines, Here’s Where to Invest in the Dip

| Kay Ng

If you have cash sitting on the sidelines, now may be the perfect time to put it to work in…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) remains a top value stock investors may want to consider buying and holding…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Growing Payouts to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio for high-yielding, reliable, and growing quarterly dividends.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Market Dip Gold Mine: Smart Money Moves Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A market dip can be stressful, but it can also be a smart money opportunity.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Uncovering Bear Market Bargains by Buying the Dip Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A bear market can be rough, and if there's one stock to consider, it should be this one.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait: 3 Unfairly Punished Canadian Stocks That Smart Investors Can Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite their solid financials and healthy growth prospects, the following three stocks have witnessed substantial selling in the last few…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Savvy Investors Seize the Moment: Why Buying the Dip Now Could Pay Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's why investors should buy the dip.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Dollars for Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can invest their TFSA dollars in three outperforming dividend stocks to earn tax-free monthly income.

Read more »