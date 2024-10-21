Member Login
Home » Investing » This Stock Is the Better Bank for Your Buck

This Stock Is the Better Bank for Your Buck

Bank of Nova Scotia may be the best deal heading into November.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

Some of the big Canadian bank stocks have been tough holds in recent years, but as a few of them are now leading the charge higher, I think investors searching for high yields, dividend growth, and capital gains may wish to revisit the scene.

Pursuing stocks based solely on their higher dividend yields or lower price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples may not lead to better total returns. That said, I do think the Big Six banking scene is full of intriguing candidates who may be able to make up for their relative lack of performance as we move into 2025.

So, as some banks soar to new highs while others struggle to sustain any sort of meaningful strength, you may wish to consider where all the big names stand today before you commit any more capital to the sector.

Bank of Nova Scotia: An underrated stock

In this piece, we’ll check out an often-underrated Canadian financial in Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), a Canadian bank with an impressive international business. Banking in emerging markets can bring greater long-term gains, especially as the domestic banking scene here becomes a bit more competitive, with six big players fighting for customers.

Though I still think Bank of Nova Scotia has the means to gain ground in Canada, it’s the Latin American region that could lead to greater (dividend) growth over the next decade, especially as the world economy bounces back from inflation while interest rates in major countries begin to retreat.

Of course, the added volatility and uncertainty that comes with emerging market exposure may not be right for everyone, especially Baby Boomer retirees seeking to cut risks where possible.

For me personally, BNS stock offers a great balance between risk and reward. And as the stock starts putting together a few encouraging quarters, it may be time to buy BNS stock before it can break out. With a likely bottom put in and newfound momentum enjoyed since August, perhaps BNS stock is a timelier bank than many income investors may think, especially should global economic conditions improve in 2025.

Despite rising 17% year to date, the stock is still cheap at just shy of 13 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Further, recent changes in the global banking leadership team could act as some sort of spark to take BNS to much higher levels.

BNS’s dividend yield

Perhaps the biggest reason to buy Bank of Nova Scotia over any one of its five peers in the Big Six may be the size of its dividend yield.

At a towering 5.74%, BNS stock still has the most swollen yield, which could grow at a decent pace from here, especially if the bank can continue its ascent out of multi-year depths. I think the rally has legs, and Canadians just may be rediscovering the value in BNS as the tables turn for Canada’s incredibly resilient banks as they wander into a world of lower rates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With the exception of TD Bank, Canadian bank stocks have performed extremely well. But beware of upcoming problems ...

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its 5.7% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

BNS stock is a good candidate for investors seeking more income with long-term capital.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: You’ll Want Your CPP With a Side of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP is great, don't get me wrong. But it's certainly not something retirees can depend on alone. Which is why…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

This 5.9% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Early Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Early retirement is a dream to many but a possibility if you have a ticket to it.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for long-term holds but worried about the 52-week highs? Consider these three stocks showing no signs of slowing down.

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Toronto-Dominion Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Adam Othman

This TSX bank stock has fallen on the stock market after US$3 billion in penalties but might present the perfect…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Bank Stocks

2 No-Brainer Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian bank stocks you can buy now and hold for the long term.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BNS vs Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce?

| Kay Ng

BNS is a reasonably-priced big dividend investment over the next three to five years, while CIBC would be an excellent…

Read more »