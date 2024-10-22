Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Finding a winning stock is great. But sometimes we need a base for portfolios, and that’s exactly where these ETFs come into play.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to long-term investments, exchange-traded funds (ETF) can be the best in the business. You have an entire portfolio at your fingertips! But that doesn’t mean the choice becomes a lot easier, with thousands to choose from.

Today, however, we’re focusing on two. The Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN) and the iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW) are two of the best ETFs to consider for a buy-and-hold strategy. These ETFs provide a solid blend of diversification, risk management, and growth potential, making them ideal for decades-long investing.

VCN

VCN gives you exposure to a wide range of Canadian companies, from large-cap blue-chip stocks to smaller, high-growth firms. With top holdings, VCN offers diversified exposure across Canada’s key industries, including financials, energy, and technology. As of its latest figures, VCN has delivered strong annual returns, averaging 9.3% since its inception in 2013. The Canadian market has shown resilience, and with a fund like VCN, you get to capitalize on the strength of sectors like banking. These make up over 30% of the fund.

VCN has seen solid performance in recent months, benefiting from Canada’s robust financial and energy sectors. In 2024, it returned an impressive 29.8%, riding the waves of a strong domestic market. The ETF’s quarterly dividends, most recently yielding 2.9%, also add to its appeal for passive income investors.

XAW

While Canada offers prime investment opportunities, global diversification is crucial. This is where XAW comes in. By excluding Canadian stocks, XAW provides exposure to international markets, including the United States, Europe, and emerging markets. The fund’s largest holdings are heavily weighted in sectors like technology and healthcare. This global reach is key for long-term investors looking to spread risk and tap into growth outside the Canadian economy.

XAW has become increasingly popular as investors seek diversification amid global economic uncertainty. With technology stocks driving returns, XAW offers access to high-growth areas like tech and healthcare, which have shown resilience even in volatile markets. The global diversification it provides helps investors mitigate the risk of being too concentrated in one market.

Common themes

Both VCN and XAW are managed by reputable firms. Vanguard, known for its low-cost and index-driven strategies, ensures that VCN stays well-diversified across Canada’s entire stock market. iShares, a leader in global ETFs, ensures that XAW provides balanced exposure to different regions and sectors, making it a top choice for those looking to capture global growth.

As long-term investments, both VCN and XAW are poised to perform well due to their diversified nature and sector exposures. VCN’s focus on the Canadian market means it will benefit from Canada’s resource-rich economy, especially in energy and financials. Meanwhile, XAW’s exposure to international markets, including emerging economies, positions it well for future growth, particularly as global economies continue to recover and expand.

Bottom line

Together, VCN and XAW offer an excellent combination of domestic and global diversification, making them perfect for long-term investors. VCN gives you access to Canada’s leading industries, while XAW expands your portfolio globally – thusly spreading risk across various sectors and regions. Together, these ETFs provide a balanced and robust foundation for decades of steady growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

