Income Stocks: Take This Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

This dividend stock could certainly be a once in a lifetime chance to get rich, and here’s why.

We all want some extra cash on hand, don’t we? But we also don’t want to worry about it! We want the returns that are going to come with investing in a strong sector. Yet, we also want the dividends that can come with being a loyal investor.

That’s why Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is an excellent dividend stock that could offer a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build wealth. The dividend stock has a strong focus on renewable energy and natural gas power generation, thus positioning itself at the forefront of the energy transition. With its current expansion projects and consistent dividend increases, CPX stands out as a compelling investment option for long-term dividend investors.

The dividend

One of the key reasons CPX is attractive is its recent dividend increase. In its most recent earnings report, Capital Power announced a 6% increase to its common share dividend. This now yields approximately 5%. The increase showcases the dividend stock’s commitment to returning value to shareholders – all while also maintaining a sustainable payout ratio below 50%. A promising sign for dividend growth

The company’s financials further support its growth potential. Despite missing earnings estimates for the second quarter of 2024, with earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $0.51 instead of the expected C$0.63, CPX has shown resilience, especially with projects like the Genesee Repowering and multiple renewable energy initiatives . This shows a commitment to improving operational efficiency and expanding capacity, positioning it well for future growth as global energy demand increases.

Capital Power’s management team has also seen some recent changes, with Avik Dey appointed as the new CEO in 2023. This leadership transition comes as the company ramps up its renewable energy projects, including solar and battery storage systems. Dey’s experience in the energy sector is expected to lead Capital Power toward more sustainable growth .

Looking to the future

Looking ahead, CPX has several projects in the pipeline that align with the global push toward clean energy. They include the Maple Leaf Solar project in North Carolina, which will provide renewable energy under a 25-year contract, and multiple battery energy storage projects in Ontario. These are key examples of the company’s long-term strategic initiatives . And these ventures could significantly enhance its revenue and stability.

Furthermore, CPX has performed well over the past year, with its stock up nearly 40% from its 52-week low. This recovery suggests that the market recognizes its potential, especially as the demand for renewable energy continues to rise . Combined with its historical performance and ongoing growth initiatives, CPX offers a rare window of opportunity for investors to buy in at an attractive price.

Bottom line

Altogether, Capital Power’s robust dividend history, strategic expansion into renewable energy, and solid financial outlook make it a unique opportunity in today’s market. For investors looking to grow wealth through dividends and capitalize on the clean energy transition, CPX offers a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich. So why wait? Consider digging in deeper to an investment in Capital Power as a top dividend stock today.