Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 22

Overnight gains in metals and crude oil prices could lift the commodity-driven TSX index today as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week with a pullback as investors looked forward to third-quarter corporate earnings and the Bank of Canada’s next move on interest rates, which led to heightened caution. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 99 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 24,723 — ending its three-day winning streak.

While all key market sectors ended Monday’s session in the red, the TSX selloff was mainly driven by heavy losses in real estate, consumer, and banking stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

NexGen Energy, Denison Mines, Magna International, and goeasy were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each sliding by at least 3.4%.

On the flip side, rallying precious metals prices drove mining stocks like MAG Silver, First Majestic Silver, and IAMGOLD up by at least 3.5% each, positioning them among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Despite the broader market weakness, Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock also climbed by 2.5% to $108.62 per share after it announced the start of manufacturing for its Global 8000, which it claims to be the world’s fastest and longest-range business jet.

With components being produced across facilities in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, the Global 8000 jet is expected to enter service in the second half of 2025. The jet’s innovative features, including four living spaces, a full-size bed, and a stand-up shower, focus on the ultra-luxurious in-flight experience. Interestingly, Bombardier stock has already more than doubled in value so far in 2024 with 104% gains.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Enbridge, TC Energy, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil and metals prices were largely bullish early Tuesday morning, which could lift the commodity-driven main TSX index at the open today. While no major economic releases are due this morning, expectations for the Canadian central bank’s Wednesday announcement are likely to dominate investors’ sentiments.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Canadian National Railway and First Quantum Minerals are expected to announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on October 22.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 21

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for six consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite is trading with strong 18.4% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices could propel the TSX Composite benchmark to new heights today as it trades with about…

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Stock Market

2 Bargain Stocks Nearing 52-Week Lows: Get Them Before They Bounce

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX stocks such as Alimentation Couche-Tard and BRP are trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Stock Market

Where will TMX Group stock be in 1/3/5 years?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into some price predictions for where TMX Group (TSX:X) will be headed over the near to medium-term.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite is trading at an all-time high with solid 17.2% year-to-date gains as investors await key economic data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Cooling consumer inflation could give the Bank of Canada more room to lower rates in the coming months, which could…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for five consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite Index is now trading at a fresh record high with solid…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Stock Market

The TSX Is Soaring to New Heights, and Canadian Investors Can Still Seize Profit

| Kay Ng

As the TSX soars to new heights, investors can still find individual stock opportunities in a market of stocks.

Read more »