Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will BNS Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years?

Where Will BNS Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years?

Let’s dive into why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock has performed so well over the long term, and why this performance can continue.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), affectionally called Scotiabank by its users and investors, is a top Canadian bank stock many investors consider for its long-term total returns. That makes sense, looking at the chart below and the fact that this top dividend stock is now trading near its all-time high.

The company’s long-term performance has been stellar, and despite a dip last year around the regional banking crisis in the U.S. (which bled over into other international markets), Scotiabank has performed quite well. The company’s core business is its Canadian retail and wealth management business, though the company does have a strong presence in international banking and global markets/wealth management.

Here’s why I think this is a top Canadian bank worth considering right now, and where Scotiabank stock could be headed over the medium term.

Strong performance likely to continue

As mentioned, one of Scotiabank’s strengths is its diversified business model. While the lender’s Canadian business is certainly most important to its bottom line, the company is also a strong player in Latin America. That’s where I see the company’s growth likely to really accelerate from, particularly if it can continue growing in its core markets and expand into new markets.

In recent quarters, investors have certainly seen signs that this growth is likely to continue. The company’s Q2 results showcased 5.5% revenue growth, with strong net income coming in above $2 billion for the quarter. Perhaps more impressive was the company’s return on equity, which came in at 11.2% for the quarter and is among the best of its peer group.

Where is this stock headed from here?

Making precise predictions about where any stock is headed is a game I’m not necessarily interested in playing, particularly because I don’t have any more information than the market, and it’s possible that a range of macro outcomes (which are outside of Scotiabank’s control) could impact the stock to a much more significant degree than the bank’s underlying operations.

But assuming that things continue as they have in recent years, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Scotiabank’s stock price increase at a double-digit rate. Indeed, a move of 26% over the past year in BNS stock has been remarkable, and that’s the sort of return investors have cheered. However, I’m not confident such returns will be possible over the next three to five years, with a more likely outcome being a 10% total return (inclusive of dividends), if I had to handicap this stock right now.

The company’s multiple remains reasonable, and Scotiabank has plenty of room to outgrow its peers. If that is the case, perhaps there’s an even more bullish argument that can be made for this stock. But 10% annual returns certainly aren’t bad, and that’s what I think investors should be aiming for with this particular company over the medium term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Can TD Bank stock overcome its $4.3 billion AML fine and an asset cap? The next year will be critical.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

This Stock Is the Better Bank for Your Buck

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia may be the best deal heading into November.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With the exception of TD Bank, Canadian bank stocks have performed extremely well. But beware of upcoming problems ...

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Bank Stocks

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its 5.7% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

BNS stock is a good candidate for investors seeking more income with long-term capital.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: You’ll Want Your CPP With a Side of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP is great, don't get me wrong. But it's certainly not something retirees can depend on alone. Which is why…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

This 5.9% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Early Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Early retirement is a dream to many but a possibility if you have a ticket to it.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Surging Higher With No Signs of Coming Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for long-term holds but worried about the 52-week highs? Consider these three stocks showing no signs of slowing down.

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Toronto-Dominion Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Adam Othman

This TSX bank stock has fallen on the stock market after US$3 billion in penalties but might present the perfect…

Read more »