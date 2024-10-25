Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks That are Screaming Buys in October

2 Growth Stocks That are Screaming Buys in October

As interest rates continue to decline, these two undervalued growth stocks are some of the best investments you can buy today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
telehealth stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Most investors know by now that as interest rates continue to decline, there will be ample opportunities for stocks to rally, especially those that have been impacted significantly over the last year as a result of the economic environment. That’s why some of the best stocks to buy now are high-quality growth stocks.

As interest rates rise, many dividend stocks fall in value since the price of stocks is inversely related to interest rates and dividend yields. However, while higher interest rates can significantly impact dividend stocks, they can also heavily affect growth stocks as well. Therefore, with interest rates now declining, many top growth stocks have the potential to see significant recovery rallies.

The reason why growth stocks are impacted so heavily by rising interest rates or why they can benefit so much from falling interest rates is twofold.

First off, many of the highest-quality growth stocks trade with a growth premium. So, as interest rates rise and market sentiment starts to dwindle, these stocks can see significant sell-offs as their growth premiums erode.

Furthermore, higher interest rates also make it more expensive for growth stocks to invest in the future expansion of their operations, not to mention it can also impact profit margins.

Therefore, with interest rates on the decline in both Canada and the United States, top growth stocks are undoubtedly some of the best to buy now.

So, if you’ve got some cash that you’re looking to put to work, here are two of the best growth stocks in Canada to consider adding to your portfolio today.

A top tech company with significant growth potential

With interest rates now on the decline and many top Canadian stocks on the verge of a rally, one of the best growth stocks to keep an eye on and add to your buy list is VerticalScope Holdings (TSX:FORA).

VerticalScope runs a network of online forums and communities focused on niche topics such as automotive, outdoor activities, and home improvement.

This is an intriguing business model because it allows VerticalScope to generate revenue through several avenues, including digital advertising, user subscriptions, and e-commerce partnerships within these communities, catering to engaged, interest-specific audiences.

By running several different niche communities, VerticalScope consistently attracts advertising dollars since it offers companies highly targeted access to engaged audiences in which nearly everyone in the community is likely a potential customer.

So, given its impressive and intriguing business model, it’s no surprise to see VerticalScope holdings growing rapidly. In fact, analysts estimate its sales will grow by over 11.5% this year.

Furthermore, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to grow by more than 20% this year, and it’s expected to generate positive normalized earnings per share for the first time this year as well.

Therefore, with VerticalScope trading well off its highs and at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 1.7 times, below its three-year average of 2.1 times, it’s certainly one of the best growth stocks to buy in October.

One of the cheapest Canadian growth stocks you can buy today

In addition to VerticalScope, another high-quality growth stock to buy and hold for years is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), especially while it trades so cheaply.

WELL has been consistently growing its business for years now. However, it’s never fully regained its momentum during the pandemic, which has left the stock ultra-cheap.

Despite its underperforming share price, WELL’s business continues to expand rapidly, thanks primarily to many high-quality, value-accretive acquisitions.

WELL not only has thriving digital health and telehealth businesses, but it’s also the largest owner/operator of outpatient medical clinics in Canada. Furthermore, it’s now seeing significant growth from its investments in AI technology.

So, as WELL continues to execute, expand its operations, and increase its profitability, it’s undoubtedly one of the best growth stocks to buy now, especially when it’s undervalued.

In fact, right now, WELL trades at a forward P/S ratio of just 1.1 times, below its three-year average of more than 1.4 times. Furthermore, its price-to-earnings ratio is just 16.7 times today, which is considerably low for such a high-potential growth stock.

Therefore, while the market environment continues to improve and these two growth stocks trade significantly undervalued, there’s no question they’re two of the best to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends VerticalScope. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right buy-and-forget stocks for your RRSP can enormously impact the growth rate and final size of your final…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Tech Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Kraken Robotics and Vecima Networks are two undervalued TSX tech stocks that should be part of your equity watchlist in…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

The Tax-Free Savings Account can be used to hold a diversified portfolio of quality TSX stocks such as Shopify and…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why growth stocks such as Lumine and MDA Group are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can gain exposure to AI with minimal capital by investing in three domestic stocks.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking to put $10,000 to work in this market certainly have plenty of options to choose from. That’s not…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the Canadian market soaring right now, here are three discounted stocks to add to your watch list.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

The TFSA can be your gold mine with a $10,000 investment and the right mix of growth stocks. Here’s how…

Read more »