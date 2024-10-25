Member Login
Home » Investing » Mattr Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy This Undervalued Gem

Mattr Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy This Undervalued Gem

A top but undervalued growth stock is a buying opportunity today.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
construction workers talk on the job site

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock market has shown resiliency amid massive headwinds in the last 12 months. As of this writing, the TSX is up 17.9% year-to-date and boasts a 29.3% gain in one year. However, some stocks trade way below their perceived or assumed intrinsic values despite the market’s toughness.

Mattr Corp (TSX:MATR) belongs to the outperforming energy sector (+15.2% year-to-date) but is down nearly 20%. You can purchase the stock for only $12.14. Nonetheless, it deserves serious consideration. Given the strong fundamentals and long growth runway, you’d invest in an undervalued gem with enormous potential.

New identity

Mattr Corp was Shawcor Ltd. before management decided to rebrand in January 2024 and focus on infrastructure technology. Its President and CEO, Mike Reeves, said, “With our portfolio transformation now complete, this official name change is a formality, but an important step in solidifying our new identity.”

Today, Mattr is an $815.7 million growth-oriented, global materials technology company operating under various brands. It caters to vital industries and delivers sustainable solutions to clients in the energy, aeronautics, automotive, communications, transportation, utilities, and waste management markets. Two core segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, contribute to revenues.

Mattr leverages its materials and manufacturing expertise to win infrastructure projects. It has a global reach and is present in North and South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. According to management, the current organic investments position the company for high-return future growth.

Large and growing end markets

“Our businesses serve large and growing end markets, we have a robust balance sheet, have made significant investments intended to continue driving high return organic growth in future years, are actively seeking to complete meaningful, accretive acquisitions,” Reeves said.

In Q2 2024, revenue increased 1.4% to $253.8 million versus Q2 2023, while net income declined 84.1% year-over-year to $2 million.

Still, Reeves believes Mattr achieved strong operational results, notwithstanding market and geopolitical challenges. He forecasts substantial shareholder value creation over the coming years as Mattr hits its growth, profitability, and free-cash-flow (FCF) conversion objectives.

Mattr’s capital growth plans of $100 million in 2024 include growth capex. Management said there’s a clear opportunity to organically double revenue by 2030 through M&A activities. In addition, it is targeting a 20%-plus adjusted EBITDA margin and 70%-plus FCF conversion.  

Furthermore, Mattr’s North American production footprint modernization, expansion, and optimization (MEO) strategy is ongoing. The addition of four new production facilities in the U.S. will boost capacity and create efficiency in its operating network. Also, the initial footprint, at the current segment margin, is expected to bring $150M in annual incremental revenue.

Back-to-back winner

MATR is among the 30 top-performing Canadian stocks, owing to 183%-plus three-year performance (dividend-adjusted share price) and a 166% increase in market capitalization in the same period. The energy constituent ranked 16th in the 2024 TSX30 List, the flagship program for high-growth stocks.

In the 2023 annual ranking, it placed seventh as Shawcor Ltd. Reeves assures that MATR invested heavily in 2023 and 2024 to grow the core businesses organically.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock doesn't just have a strong monthly dividend -- it also has an excellent future outlook.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Baytex Energy is a beaten-down TSX Energy stock that trades at a reasonable valuation in October 2024.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize Your CPP Benefits and Boost Your Retirement Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians receiving the average CPP benefit have ways to augment the pension and boost retirement income.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Energy Stocks

Watch $10,000 Turn Into $90,000 in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can use the TFSA to turn a small investment into a fortune over time.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cenvous Energy stock has struggled to generate inflation-beating returns for shareholders since its IPO in 2009. Is the energy stock…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This Dividend Powerhouse Is a Better Buy Than Athabasca Oil Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-growth stock is an attractive investment option but a large-cap, dividend powerhouse is a better buy right now.

Read more »

Asset Management
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for Its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a low annual dividend yield of 2.3%, Imperial Oil’s dividend sustainability and strong growth prospects make it an attractive…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for Its 6.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Enbridge rallying the last few months and its dividend yield starting to decline, is it still a top stock…

Read more »