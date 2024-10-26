Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy for Its 1% Dividend Yield?

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy for Its 1% Dividend Yield?

Despite a low dividend yield, Couche-Tard stock’s strong financials and strategic expansion plans make it an attractive buy for long-term investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

After rallying for 15 consecutive years, shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) have turned negative in 2024. Despite the TSX Composite’s 17% increase this year so far, ATD stock has seen around 8% value erosion to currently trade at $72 per share with a market cap of $68.3 billion. At this market price, it offers an annualized dividend yield of 1%. Though too modest, this yield is mainly backed by Couche-Tard’s strong fundamentals and reliable business model. For Foolish investors who prioritize long-term gains over high immediate yields, ATD stock could be a solid choice.

In this article, I’ll dive into the core factors that make Couche-Tard stock worth considering on the dip right now, including its financial health, growth outlook, and why this 1% yield may appeal to growth-oriented investors.

A quick look at Couche-Tard’s financial health

If you don’t know it already, Couche-Tard mainly focuses on its convenience retail and fuel business, operating under brands like Circle K across North America and Europe. Known for its disciplined approach to growth, the company has successfully expanded its footprint in several countries over the years and boosted profitability while maintaining strong cash flows.

Couche-Tard’s financial strength is one of its biggest advantages. In its fiscal year 2024 (ended in April 2024), the company reported revenues of US$69.3 billion, with profits of US$2.7 billion, even in a tough retail market. A big part of these stable profits came from its reliable convenience store and fuel businesses, which continued to bring in steady cash flow. With $1.3 billion in cash reserves and the end of the fiscal year, Couche-Tard was in a great position to manage short-term needs and keep expanding.

Showcasing strength amid challenges

Although consumer spending and other key economic indicators remain weak, Couche-Tard’s results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2025 (ended in July 2024) showed its ability to adapt and keep sales strong. During the quarter, its total revenue jumped 17% YoY (year-over-year) to US$18.3 billion due mainly to strategic acquisitions and growth in wholesale fuel sales.

Despite facing pressures from inflation and tighter consumer spending, Couche-Tard’s acquisition strategy continues to be a major driver of its revenue growth. For example, its recent purchase of over 2,100 sites in Europe from TotalEnergies boosted the company’s revenue diversification and broadened its geographic footprint, helping offset challenges in its same-store sales. Moreover, the consistent strength in its fuel segment continues to support Couche-Tard’s long-term growth plans despite short-term economic headwinds.

Is Couche-Tard stock a buy?

Recently, Couche-Tard announced plans to acquire approximately 270 GetGo Café + Market locations in the U.S., which are likely to expand its reach in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Although it’s true that Couche-Tard may not offer a high dividend yield, its steady growth in revenue, cash flow, and recent acquisitions make it really attractive for investors seeking long-term stability. Moreover, the company’s strong balance sheet, diverse revenue streams, and strategic expansion into new markets give it a competitive advantage over the competition, making it one of the top retail stocks to hold for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Is BCE Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

BCE's dividend yield is near 9%. Is the distribution safe?

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

QSR stock has been a strong company over the years, but hasn't been without hiccoughs. So what about for the…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now Without Hesitation

| Andrew Button

I would buy EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) stock without hesitation.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2025 (and 1 I’d Buy)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some sectors, and companies therein, may not have a great year next year. But there is one that could blast…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $400 Per Month?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 38% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable stock remains a top choice for passive income seeking investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $4,750 Per Year in a Self-Directed TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use this strategy to increase yield while reducing risk.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can be great in the short term, but even better in the long term. And these three dividend…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for a Steady Stream of Income

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have the ability to maintain and even increase dividend payouts, regardless of market volatility.

Read more »