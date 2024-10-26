Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

Buying these two top Canadian stocks now could help you grow your wealth in the years to come.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Woman in private jet airplane

Source: Getty Images

With Canadian stocks hitting new peaks in 2024, conservative investors are approaching the market more cautiously, making it tougher to identify stocks that might continue their upward momentum. But if you’re following the Foolish Investing Philosophy with a long-term mindset, there are still some high-quality picks on the TSX with the potential for solid returns. If you have $20,000 to invest, buying such stocks now could help you grow your wealth in the years to come.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian stocks you can consider right now to make the most of your $20,000 investment in today’s market.

Aritzia stock

After witnessing 42% value erosion in the previous year, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock has already jumped by roughly 60% so far in 2024. With this, ATZ stock currently has a market cap of $4.9 billion as its stock trades at $43.66 per share. This Vancouver-headquartered apparel designer and retailer is making a remarkable comeback as consumer confidence strengthens and the company expands its reach.

Last month, Aritzia announced its upbeat financial results for the second quarter (ended in August) of its fiscal year 2025. During the quarter, its sales climbed 15.3% YoY (year-over-year) to $615.7 million, supported by strong U.S. sales growth of nearly 24%. This boost came from the company’s expansion strategy focused on high-traffic locations and an acceleration in its e-commerce sales, which contributed 30.9% of total revenue. As it continued to improve customer experience amid expansion, Aritzia generated $24.5 million in adjusted net profit in the August 2024 quarter, significantly higher than a profit of $3.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking ahead, Aritzia plans to open several more boutiques, mainly in the U.S., a market that now makes up over half of its total revenue. This international expansion, along with digital upgrades like an enhanced website, should help the company accelerate its financial growth trends. This is one of the key reasons why I expect ATZ stock to continue outperforming the broader market by a wide margin in the years to come.

Air Canada stock

Unlike Aritzia, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock hasn’t seen much appreciation in 2024, even as the broader market has rallied. AC stock currently has a market cap of $6.7 billion as its stock trades at $18.78 per share without any notable change on a year-to-date basis. This underperformance is partly due to investor fears that a potential economic downturn could dampen demand for travel, putting pressure on Air Canada’s financials.

Despite these concerns, however, Air Canada’s recent financial growth trends have shown positive signs, especially as the airline industry continues its spectacular post-pandemic recovery. In the second quarter 2024, the largest Canadian passenger airline company posted a 1.7% YoY rise in its total revenue to $5.5 billion, with high demand across its domestic and international routes. Higher revenue, along with its cost control efforts, helped it report adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, exceeding Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $0.92 per share.

As Air Canada continues to rebuild its network and capture increased travel demand, its financial growth could improve further. Considering that, the recent weakness in its share prices could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy this quality stock at a bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

QSR stock has been a strong company over the years, but hasn't been without hiccoughs. So what about for the…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2025 (and 1 I’d Buy)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some sectors, and companies therein, may not have a great year next year. But there is one that could blast…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can be great in the short term, but even better in the long term. And these three dividend…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings season is upon us, and the Canadian banks will be reporting before you know it. So which of these…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some dividend stocks do not have to offer up ultra-high dividend yields. That's because returns more than make up for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want dividend stocks that are going to pay you, with a strong future outlook, these are the three…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: The Easiest Way to Earn $579.84 per Year Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earning income doesn't have to be that difficult. In fact, it can be downright easy! Especially with a TFSA.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal bank stock may have what looks like a lower dividend yield. But don't let that fool you from picking…

Read more »